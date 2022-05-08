Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - May 8, 2022

Is the weekend over already? Well, at least there's Weekend Discussion!
Donovan Erskine
1

Just like that, it's Sunday already. Time flies when you're having fun! Let's close out this Mother's Day with a look at what's happening around the internet.

In Case You Missed It...

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar released the first single from his upcoming album. Solid track, fascinating yet bizarre music video.

And now...The Internet

This isn't new, but sharing one of my favorite live performances to listen to. Ariana is one of the G.O.A.T.s

Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams to sing Misery Business at Coachella. What a wave of nostalgia seeing her perform this song again after so long!

Thanks for hanging out for some Weekend Discussion. We'll see you next weekend, but there's a lot of great content coming to Shacknews proper this week! If you're looking for something else to do tonight, maybe check out Shackpets!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

