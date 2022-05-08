Weekend Discussion - May 8, 2022

Just like that, it's Sunday already. Time flies when you're having fun! Let's close out this Mother's Day with a look at what's happening around the internet.

In Case You Missed It...

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar released the first single from his upcoming album. Solid track, fascinating yet bizarre music video.

And now...The Internet

This gruesome Jurassic World death

also this is the most insane death like you wouldve thought she was the villain no just a struggling assistant trying to protect her boss’ nephews😭 pic.twitter.com/Y1KabHxoW2 — dajour prescott (@selahspades) May 8, 2022

I love Jurassic World, but looking back, why did this poor woman have to go out like that?

Every single metal band

Metal band logos are like pic.twitter.com/k9c1YVsG2u — Sarah K. (@SarahKomedy) May 8, 2022

This is my favorite one!

The 2014 NFL Draft was 8 years ago today

The 2014 NFL Draft was eight years ago today.



A look back at that insanely loaded draft — which included a wild stretch of star players coming off the board early in the first round.



What a draft class. pic.twitter.com/zNTfyXK3xB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 8, 2022

Feels like a crime that Bortles went that high.

This Warriors defensive rotation

This is maximum team chemistry.



The real Multiverse of Madness

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/3LZ2KEkm2n — Tom™ (@sameoldsouvnir) May 7, 2022

Before there was Doctor Strange, we had this.

This isn't new, but sharing one of my favorite live performances to listen to. Ariana is one of the G.O.A.T.s

Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams to sing Misery Business at Coachella. What a wave of nostalgia seeing her perform this song again after so long!

Thanks for hanging out for some Weekend Discussion. We'll see you next weekend, but there's a lot of great content coming to Shacknews proper this week! If you're looking for something else to do tonight, maybe check out Shackpets!