Weekend Discussion - May 8, 2022

The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar released the first single from his upcoming album. Solid track, fascinating yet bizarre music video.
- China to ban minors from tipping streamers & watching after 10 p.m.
- EVE Online roadmap includes expansion plans and Excel integration
- Former Riot lead & artist join Theorycraft Games for new MOBA
- Who is GameStop (GME) investor Keith 'TheRoaringKitty' Gill?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 6: First Ghostwire: Tokyo discount
- Lost Ark introduces its first Legion Raid as part of the game's May update
This gruesome Jurassic World death
also this is the most insane death like you wouldve thought she was the villain no just a struggling assistant trying to protect her boss’ nephews😭 pic.twitter.com/Y1KabHxoW2— dajour prescott (@selahspades) May 8, 2022
I love Jurassic World, but looking back, why did this poor woman have to go out like that?
Every single metal band
Metal band logos are like pic.twitter.com/k9c1YVsG2u— Sarah K. (@SarahKomedy) May 8, 2022
This is my favorite one!
The 2014 NFL Draft was 8 years ago today
The 2014 NFL Draft was eight years ago today.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 8, 2022
A look back at that insanely loaded draft — which included a wild stretch of star players coming off the board early in the first round.
What a draft class. pic.twitter.com/zNTfyXK3xB
Feels like a crime that Bortles went that high.
This Warriors defensive rotation
This normal? pic.twitter.com/xmVWgfQGcK— NBA STORYTELLER (@mrtomeoni) May 8, 2022
This is maximum team chemistry.
The real Multiverse of Madness
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/3LZ2KEkm2n— Tom™ (@sameoldsouvnir) May 7, 2022
Before there was Doctor Strange, we had this.
This isn't new, but sharing one of my favorite live performances to listen to. Ariana is one of the G.O.A.T.s
Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams to sing Misery Business at Coachella. What a wave of nostalgia seeing her perform this song again after so long!
