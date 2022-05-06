China to ban minors from tipping streamers & watching after 10 p.m. Chinese regulators passed a new rule on Saturday that bans children under the age of 16 from tipping livestreams and watching after 10 p.m.

The Chinese government is no stranger to regulating what their citizens can do on the Internet and in real life, but their broadcast regulator dropped the ban hammer to kids. A new rule requires online streaming apps and platforms to bar minors from being able to tip streamers. The regulator also created another rule requiring streaming platforms to prevent minors from viewing livestreams after 10 p.m,

China's State Administration of Radio and Television proposed two new rules on Saturday that will forbid minors under the age of 16 from watching livestreams after 10 p.m. The other rule bans minors from buying gifts for or tipping streamers. Online livestreams have exploded in popularity in China in recent years, and it appears that the government believes that minors tipping streamers could be bad for their mental and physical health.

These regulations are likely to pass, giving the platforms time to implement these new limits on users under the age of 16, but some apps were ahead of the game like China's version of TikTok. Douyin, as it is called overseas, instituted a 40 minute limit per day for users under the age of 14.

The Doujin logo is very similar to Tikok's.

China has quite a bit of work experience when it comes to banning things. The government banned Fortnite back in 2018, has issued many rules about online video games, and continues to flex their muscle when it comes to international releases of major motion pictures.

We hear rhetoric in America of various rules being the makings of a nanny state, but news like this really make me wonder what the Chinese government's next move will be to "protect the kids." Mandatory bedtimes?

