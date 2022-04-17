Weekend Discussion - April 17, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a lovely, relaxing weekend without a little bit of sudoku. Like last weekend, I thought it might be fun to revisit some of the more popular puzzle Simon has solved. This puzzle has no given digits at all. The fact that, using the constraints alone, he can solve the puzzle (and do it within 30 minutes) blows my mind.

Datto's thoughts on glaives

The glaives have been in a weird spot in Destiny 2 since they released. It definitely feels as though Bungie isn't sure where it wants this new weapon to sit within the line-up of armaments. To make matters worse, the nerfs to some of the mods have resulted in the glaive feeling even worse. To think that it was once a must-use weapon right up to the release of the Vow of the Disciple raid before some mods were straight up temporarily disabled.

Let's learn about garbage

As we all work toward reducing and reusing our items, it's interesting to learn about how our trash and garbage is handled.

A vintage video perhaps?

Today marks 4 years since the perfect video was uploaded to the internet. pic.twitter.com/q8Z1THg3nX — Margaret "PREORDER GEMIGNANI" Hall (@itsmargarethall) April 3, 2022

I love this video. I really want to know the exact point each one is trying to make.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/k2JxlkBKI1 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) April 5, 2022

In this episode, Hank starts to fall out of love with propane. Peggy thinks it has to do with her so they go and grill naked.

Malenia defeated with feet

Love to see such a challenging boss fight demolished with a DDR pad.

Look at this relaxed pup

What a comfortable ride!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

