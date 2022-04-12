Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City: 7 decks to play on Day 1

It's time, once again, for a new Standard year to begin in Hearthstone. The three 2020 expansions have rotated into Wild, a fresh Core set is up and running, and one new set has arrived today with the new Voyage to the Sunken City expansion. There's a lot to soak in here, whether it's the new Colossal minions, the Dredge keyword, or how all of it plays with the new Core set. It can be overwhelming, but worry not, because Shacknews is here to help.

We're here with seven exciting decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. We've played against some of these decks ourselves during last week's Hearthstone Theorycrafting Livestream and we can vouch for their effectiveness. If nothing else, at least you'll have a good time trying them out.

Before going any further, take a moment to familiarize yourself with the Voyage to the Sunken City card list and the 2022 Core set. With that out of the way, let's dive in.

Languagehacker's Control Paladin

2x (1) Holy Maki Roll

2x (1) Knight of Anointment

2x (2) Equality

2x (2) Flash of Light

2x (2) Vitality Surge

2x (2) Wild Pyromancer

2x (3) Acolyte of Pain

1x (3) Alliance Bannerman

2x (3) Righteous Defense

2x (3) Shimmering Sunfish

2x (3) Stonehearth Vindicator

1x (4) Cariel Roame

1x (5) Gangplank Diver

1x (6) Mr. Smite

2x (7) Immortalized in Stone

1x (7) Lightforged Cariel

1x (7) The Leviathan

2x (10) The Garden's Grace

Deck ID: AAECAZ8FBvD2A5HsA4+wBL+ABOCLBLCyBAzQvQTM6wPunwSS1ASLjQSh1ASc1AS3gATXvQT5pATw8QTavQQA

Shoutout to Hearthstone Grandmaster Languagehacker, who managed to come up with this intimidating Control Paladin build. This aims to maintain board control through the returning Wild Pyromancer/Equality combo, build a wall with new cards like Immortalized in Stone, and also keep health levels high through the new Holy Maki Roll spell.

The win condition comes mainly through a pair of pirates: Gangplank Diver and Mr. Smite. The idea is that they get buffed in-hand through the Lightforged Cariel effect to start. Gangplank Diver always starts Dormant for one turn, but as soon as it activates, it's time to drop Mr. Smite and club the worn-out opponent right in the face.

Dragonrider's Aggro Shaman

2x (1) Irondeep Trogg

2x (1) Kindling Elemental

2x (1) Meeting Stone

2x (1) Peasant

2x (1) Schooling

2x (1) Spawnpool Forager

2x (1) Wailing Vapor

2x (2) Amalgam of the Deep

2x (2) Anchored Totem

2x (2) Flametongue Totem

1x (2) Perpetual Flame

1x (3) Acolyte of Pain

1x (3) Mana Tide Totem

2x (3) Piranha Poacher

1x (4) Ambassador Faelin

2x (4) Wildpaw Cavern

2x (5) Bloodlust

Deck ID: AAECAaoIBPrsA5zUBP+fBJvJBA3hpASt7gOk7wP09gPgtQSV8APh7AOywQT6tASG1ATitQTblATy3QQA

Uh-oh! Bloodlust is back! You know what that means? It means Aggro Shaman decks are back with a vengeance and Dragonrider has one of the better ones to start out.

The name of the game is tokens. You'll have an ample amount of tokens through cards like Schooling, Piranha Poacher, and Meeting Stone. Keep the board full, so that you can wrap things up with Bloodlust, ideally in five turns.

SuperiorDavid's Miracle Priest

2x (0) Illuminate

1x (0) Priestess Valishj

2x (1) Gift of the Naaru

2x (1) Northshire Cleric

2x (1) Serpent Wig

2x (1) Shadow Word: Devour

2x (1) Shard of the Naaru

2x (2) Bless

2x (2) Queensguard

2x (2) Radiant Elemental

2x (2) Thrive in the Shadows

2x (2) Wild Pyromancer

2x (3) Handmaiden

2x (3) Kobold Taskmaster

2x (3) Treasure Guard

1x (5) Lyra the Sunshard

1x (5) Queen Azshara

Deck ID: AAECAa0GBImyBIe3BNu5BPPTBA2H9wOtigSEowSJowSKowTgpASitgSktgSltgSntgT00wT10wSh1AQA

Look at what the returns of Lyra the Sunshard, Radiant Elemental, Northshire Cleric, and Wild Pyromancer have wrought. Miracle Priest is back in a big way, creating a nearly endless spell generator with Lyra. If you run out of mana, Priestess Valishj can refresh your crystals and keep the perpetual motion machine going. With Northshire Cleric and a slew of healing spells, this deck can rummage through cards quickly.

The downside to this one is that you'll run out of cards much faster than you think. Consider dumping one of these cards in favor of Kazakusan, just in case things go to fatigue.

Warshack's Abyssal Curse Warlock

2x (1) Mistress of Mixtures

2x (1) Mortal Coil

2x (1) Touch of the Nathrezim

1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos

2x (2) Drain Soul

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (3) Full-Blown Evil

2x (3) Sira'kess Cultist

1x (3) Tamsin Roame

1x (3) Zola the Gorgon

2x (4) Dragged Below

2x (4) School Teacher

2x (4) Spice Bread Baker

1x (5) Queen Azshara

2x (5) Runed Mithril Rod

1x (5) Za'qul

2x (6) Abyssal Wave

1x (6) Dreadlich Tamsin

1x (8) Gigafin

Deck ID: AAECAf0GCPLtA7CRBJegBNu5BOa9BPXHBJbUBJjUBAu98QPA+QOD+wOxnwTnoATbowT+tASWtwTcvQTivQSb1AQA

CURSE!

That's right, the new hotness in Warlock is curses! Abyssal Curses work differently than the Curse of Agony that's been floating around since the Onyxia's Lair mini-set. Abyssal Curses immediately go into the opponent's hand and begin doing damage on their next turn. After taking that initial damage, the opponent can either spend mana to discard the curse immediately or eat it for one more turn. What's particularly insidious about the Abyssal Curses is that they gradually do more and more damage.

It might sound like you can withstand a barrage of Abyssal Curses, but when you stare down the returning Brann Bronzebeard, you realize that these curses are going to become a big problem. That will especially be the case if Runed Mythril Rod begins discounting the Warlock player's hand.

RegisKillbin's Mech Mage

2x (1) Click-Clocker

2x (1) Pelican Diver

2x (2) Amalgam of the Deep

2x (2) Annoy-o-Tron

2x (2) Deeprun Engineer

2x (2) Security Automaton

2x (2) Trench Surveyor

2x (3) Azsharan Sweeper

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (3) Mecha-Shark

2x (3) Seafloor Gateway

2x (3) Seascout Operator

1x (4) Kazakus, Golem Shaper

1x (5) Ini Stormcoil

1x (5) Taelan Fordring

2x (6) Mothership

1x (8) Gaia, the Techtonic

1x (8) Varian, King of Stormwind

Deck ID: AAECAYbcBAb86APZ+QOoigShsQTsugSY1AQMw/kD1qAEkrUE4bUEybcEyrcE3bkE47kE5LkE6rkEssEE2NkEAA==

Mecha-Shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Mecha-Shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Mecha-Shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Mecha-Shark!

Prepare to annoy your opponents with that earworm every time you play Mecha-Shark, which is a disgustingly strong minion that fires out three missiles every time you play a Mech. It might not sound like that's a viable strategy, but Seafloor Gateway will prove to be your most valuable tool. Discounting cheap Mechs to either 1 or 0 mana mean multiple opportunities to set off the Mecha-Shark. That adds up heavily in the late game.

Don't sleep on Security Automaton, either, because a deck full of Mechs means that can get out of control really fast.

NoHandsGamer's Deathrattle Rogue

2x (0) Preparation

2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (1) Blackwater Cutlass

2x (1) Gone Fishin'

2x (1) SI:7 Extortion

2x (2) Forsaken Lieutenant

2x (3) Crushclaw Enforcer

2x (3) Loan Shark

2x (3) Sketchy Information

2x (4) Swiftscale Trickster

2x (5) Burning Blade Acolyte

2x (6) Blood in the Water

1x (6) Cairne Bloodhoof

1x (6) Crabatoa

1x (6) Mothership

1x (8) Shadowcrafter Scabbs

2x (8) Smokescreen

Deck ID: AAECAaIHBPuKBKOgBNi2BOO5BA316APT8wOh9APr9gO9gAT2nwT3nwT9rASEsgS3swSZtgTVtgSJ0gQA

That new Swiftscale Trickster minion is a cheat code unto himself. It allows Rogue players to play their next spell for free, regardless of how expensive it is. What's the Rogue's most useful spell that also costs a whole lot? Well, it's Smokescreen, which draws five cards and triggers any Deathrattles that are drawn. That can be disgustingly troublesome.

What's scary about the Deathrattle Rogue is that by NoHandsGamer's own admission, this is just its first form. Imagine adding something like Korrak the Bloodrager or Humongous Owl. This is a deck that can get a lot more frightening as the meta sorts itself out.

Ozzie's Pirate Rogue

2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (1) Blackwater Cutlass

2x (1) Filletfighter

2x (1) Gone Fishin'

2x (1) Swashburglar

2x (2) Amalgam of the Deep

2x (2) Fogsail Freebooter

2x (2) Tuskarrrr Trawler

2x (2) Wicked Stab (Rank 1)

1x (3) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (3) Cutlass Courier

1x (3) Rustrot Viper

2x (3) Swordfish

2x (4) Hench-Clan Burglar

2x (5) Bootstrap Sunkeneer

1x (5) Queen Azshara

1x (8) Pirate Admiral Hooktusk

Deck ID: AAECAcKPBATQ+QOvtgTbuQSY1AQNqusDvYAEpooE9p8E7qAEqbMEt7MEoLYEssEEiskEmNsEmtsEjKQFAA==

If you prefer playing with pirates, then check out this deck that I played with during Thursday's Theorycrafting session. The goal here is racking up your pirate count high enough to activate the new and vastly improved Hooktusk. Reaching the required pirate count shouldn't be any problem, especially as you add more pirates to your hand with Amalgam of the Deep. It's totally worth it, too. Hooktusk can swing the game in big ways, whether using it as an 8-mana Mind Control or outright stealing someone's win condition, as Lt Eddy does to poor Trump here.

If you keep the game going to the late turns, you should have enough of a board presence for a double Wicked Stab to finish things off.

What decks are you using for the first day of the Year of the Hydra? Join the conversation and give us your best Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City decks in the comments and enjoy the new Standard year.