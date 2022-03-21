Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City card list We're keeping up with every card revealed for the Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City expansion. Here's the updated list.

Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City is set to launch in April. The game's latest expansion will add 135 new cards to the existing game, which will include new game mechanics and new ways to shake up the current meta. On top of that, it will also mark the start of the new Hearthstone Standard year, in which the 2020 expansions will rotate out of Standard play.

Shacknews has followed all of the major reveals and we have compiled an updated list of Voyage to the Sunken City's cards.

Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City card list

New keyword: Dredge

Minions and spells with the Dredge keyword will allow players to Discover from the bottom three cards of their deck. That card is then moved to the top of the player's deck. Similarly, some new cards will have "Sunken" effects that drop a treasure on the bottom of the player's deck.

New keyword: Colossal

Minions with Colossal have additional appendages that act as totally separate minions. The body and the appendages will have their own separate effects. When a Colossal body is played, all appendages are summoned automatically.

New minion type: Naga

The Naga will often utilize different effects that relate to spells, whether it's using spells while a Naga is in hand, using spells while a Naga is in play, or other conditions.

Last updated on March 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Demon Hunter

Legendary (7) Xhilag of the Abyss (3/6) (Demon) - Colossal +4 : At the start of your turn, increase the damage of Xhilag's Stalks by 1. (2) Xhilag's Stalk (1/2) (Demon) - At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to a random enemy.

Epic Coming soon.

Rare (4) Azsharan Defector (5/3) - Rush. Deathrattle : Put a 'Sunken Defector' on the bottom of your deck. (4) Sunken Defector (5/3) (Naga) - Charge . After this attacks, deal 5 damage to a random enemy minion. (1) Multi-Strike (Fel) - Give your hero +2 Attack this turn. They may attack an additional enemy minion.

Common Coming soon.



Druid

Legendary (7) Hedra the Heretic (4/5) (Naga) - Battlecry : For each spell you've cast while holding this, summon a minion of that spell's Cost. (7) Colaque (6/5) (Beast) - Colossal +1 : Immune while you control Colaque's Shell. (5) Colaque's Shell (0/8) (Beast) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Gain 8 Armor.

Epic Coming soon.

Rare (0) Aquatic Form - Dredge . If you have the Mana to play the card this turn, draw it.

Common (7) Miracle Growth (Nature) - Draw 3 cards. Summon a Plant with Taunt and stats equal to your hand size. (5) Flipper Friends (Nature) - Choose One - Summon a 6/6 Orca with Taunt ; or six 1/1 Otters with Rush . (1) Azsharan Gardens - Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. Put a 'Sunken Gardens' on the bottom of your deck. (1) Sunken Gardens - Give +1/+1 to all minions in your hand, deck, and battlefield.



Hunter

Legendary (2) Raj Naz'jan (2/3) (Naga) - After you cast a spell, deal damage equal to its Cost to the enemy Hero.

Epic Coming soon.

Rare (4) Twinbow Terrorcoil (4/4) (Naga) - Battlecry : If you've cast a spell while holding this, your next spell casts twice.

Common Coming soon.



Mage

Legendary (8) Gaia, the Techtonic (5/7) (Mech) - Colossal +2 : After a friendly Mech attacks, deal 1 damage to all enemies. (3) Gaia's Drill (2/3) (Mech) - Rush (4) Commander Sivara (3/5) (Naga) - Battlecry : If you've cast three spells while holding this, add those spells back to your hand.

Epic Coming soon.

Rare (2) Gifts of Azshara (Rare) - Draw a card. If you played a Naga while holding this, do it again.

Common (3) Spellcoiler (Naga) - Battlecry : If you've cast a spell while holding this, Discover a spell. (3) Mecha-Shark (4/3) (Mech) - After you summon a Mech, deal 3 damage randomly split among all enemies. (3) Azsharan Sweeper (3/4) (Mech) - Battlecry : Put a 'Sunken Sweeper' on the bottom of your deck. (3) Sunken Sweeper (3/4) (Mech) - Battlecry : Add 3 random Mechs to your hand.



Paladin

Legendary (2) Kotori Lightblade (2/3) - After you cast a Holy spell on this, cast it again on another friendly minion.

Epic (10) The Garden's Grace (Holy) - Give a minion +5/+5 and Divine Shield . Costs (1) less for each Mana you've spent on Holy spells this game.

Rare (3) Shimmering Sunfish (2/5) (Beast) - Battlecry : If you're holding a Holy Spell, gaint Taunt and Divine Shield .

Common (7) Immortalized in Stone (Holy) - Summon a 1/2, 2/4, and 4/8 Sea Guardian with Taunt . (2) Seafloor Savior (2/2) (Mech) - Battlecry : Dredge . If it's a minion, give it this minion's Attack and Health.



Priest

Legendary (8) Blackwater Behemoth (8/10) (Beast) - Colossal +1. Lifesteal (2) Behemoth's Lure (1/4) (Beast) - At the end of your turn, force a random enemy minion to attack the Blackwater Behemoth. (0) Priestess Valishj (1/1) (Naga) - Battlecry : Refresh an empty Mana Crystal for each spell you've cast this turn.

Epic (1) Serpent Wig - Give a minion +1/+1. If you played a Naga while holding this, add a Serpent Wig to your hand.

Rare (2) Handmaiden (3/2) (Naga) - Battlecry : If you've cast three spells while holding this, draw 3 cards.

Common (3) Switcheroo - Draw 2 minions. Swap their stats.



Rogue

Legendary (6) Crabatoa (6/5) (Beast) - Colossal +2 : Your Crabatoa Claws have +2 Attack (2) Crabatoa's Claw (2/1) (Beast) - Rush. Deathrattle : Equip a 2/1 Claw.

Epic (5) Bootstrap Sunkeneer (4/4) (Pirate) - Combo : Put an enemy minion on the bottom of your opponent's deck.

Rare Coming soon.

Common (3) Cutlass Courier (2/5) (Pirate) - After your hero attacks, draw a Pirate.



Shaman

Legendary Coming soon.

Epic (3) Bioluminescence (Nature) - Give your minions Spell Damage +1 .

Rare (5) Coral Keeper (3/4) (Naga) - Battlecry : Summon a 3/3 Elemental for each spell school you've cast this game. (3) Piranha Poacher (2/5) (Murloc) - At the end of your turn, add a 1/1 Piranha Swarmer to your hand.

Common (1) Schooling - Add three 1/1 Piranha Swarmers to your hand. (1) Scalding Geyser (Fire) - Deal 2 damage. Dredge .



Warlock

Legendary (8) Gigafin (7/4) (Murloc) - Colossal +1. Battlecry : Devour all enemy minions. Deathrattle : Spit them back out. (6) Gigafin's Maw (Murloc) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Permanently destroy all minions inside Gigafin.

Epic Coming soon.

Rare (4) Bloodscent Vilefin (4/4) (Murloc) - Dredge . If it's a Murloc, change its Cost to Health instead of Mana.

Common Coming soon.



Warrior

Legendary (7) Nellie, the Great Thresher (5/5) (Beast) - Colossal +1. Battlecry : Discover 3 Pirates to crew Nellie's Ship! (5) Nellie's Pirate Ship (2/6) (Beast) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Add Nellie's Pirate crew to your hand. They cost (1).

Epic (2) The Fires of Zin-Azshari (Fire) - Replace your deck with minions that cost (5) or more. They cost (5).

Rare (7) Blackscale Brute (5/6) (Naga) - Taunt. Battlecry : If you have a weapon equipped, summon a 5/6 Naga with Rush .

Common Coming soon.



Neutral

Legendary (4) Blademaster Okani (2/6) - Battlecry : Secretly choose to Counter the next minion or spell your opponent plays while this is alive. (4) Ambassador Faelin (4/5) - Battlecry : Put 3 Colossal minions on the bottom of your deck. (1) Sir Finley, Sea Guide (1/3) (Murloc) - Battlecry : Swap your hand with the bottom of your deck.

Epic (2) Amalgam of the Deep (2/3) (All) - Battlecry : Choose a friendly minion. Discover a minion of the same minion type.

Rare (3) Crushclaw Enforcer (3/4) (Naga) - Battlecry : If you've cast a spell while holding this, draw a Naga.

Common (4) Baba Naga (4/4) (Naga) - Battlecry : If you've cast a spell while holding this, deal 3 damage. (4) Excavation Specialist (3/6) - Battlecry : Dredge . Reduce its Cost by (1). (1) Piranha Swarmer (1/1) (Beast) - Rush . After you summon a Piranha Swarmer, gain +1 Attack.



Hearthstone's Voyage to the Sunken City expansion will release on Tuesday, April 12. Visit the Hearthstone website for more.