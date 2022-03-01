Evening Reading - March 1, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

We're back at it again checking out another one of Simon's entries over at Cracking the Cryptic. This puzzle takes Simon quite a while, so buckle up!

Time for some psychiatry

Seeing professionals breakdown famous scenes is always enlightening.

Destiny 2 farming strategy

The start of a new season always marks a chance to find the best and easiest way to get more Legendary drops.

The Elden Ring hype train is real

As someone who never touched Dark Souls and played a combined 2 hours of Sekiro and Demon’s Souls Remake, I’m full blown obsessed with Elden Ring, can’t stop thinking about it. Very good video game. — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) February 27, 2022

Even Dono is getting in on the action!

We heard you like swamps

the amount of poison swamps in modern fromsoft games



des, ds1, ds3, bb, sekiro: 1

ds2: 0

elden ring: at least 5 (after seeing maybe 1/3rd of the map)



miyazaki is out of control and needs to be stopped — king bore haha/geeeeeorge (@king_bore_haha) February 27, 2022

More poison for you!

Elden Ring is a masterpiece

You might be surprised to hear this from someone who loves Elden Ring, but it's totally fine to not like this game. It's definitely not for everyone. I think some people misunderstand a 10/10 score to mean that everyone has to play it and will enjoy it. That's not how it works. — Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) February 28, 2022

But it might not be for you, and that's okay.

Remember email chains?

I remember when email was useful. Now it's all

* Confirm your email address for Slorp

* Thank you for creating a Slorp account

* Slorp is now BONTO!

* BONTO!'s terms and conditions have changed.

* BONTO! misses you.

* BONTO! is shutting down. — Custard Smingleigh (@Smingleigh) February 27, 2022

Forward this Evening Reading to at least seven of your friends for good luck.

Resist the magical object

Me watching some high fantasy shit: I would simply not be corrupted by the magical object. If it is actively harming you why don’t you just put it down. Idiot

Me receiving psychic damage 23 hours a day from my phone: Ouuughhhh oouuuuwwwwaaaaaa ooaaaaghuuuuuhhhowwgahhhhh guuuuuwah — 😈🔥REAL HERO SHIT OUT NOW☀️🗡 (@kendrawcandraw) February 27, 2022

Don't let it damage your psyche!

Leadership is important

Ukrainian vs. Russian leadership pic.twitter.com/lOAVQKgtMi — Gennady Rudkevich (@grudkev) February 28, 2022

These images speak a thousand words.

