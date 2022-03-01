New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 1, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

We're back at it again checking out another one of Simon's entries over at Cracking the Cryptic. This puzzle takes Simon quite a while, so buckle up!

Time for some psychiatry

Seeing professionals breakdown famous scenes is always enlightening.

Destiny 2 farming strategy

The start of a new season always marks a chance to find the best and easiest way to get more Legendary drops.

The Elden Ring hype train is real

Even Dono is getting in on the action!

We heard you like swamps

More poison for you!

Elden Ring is a masterpiece

But it might not be for you, and that's okay.

Remember email chains?

Forward this Evening Reading to at least seven of your friends for good luck.

Resist the magical object

Don't let it damage your psyche!

Leadership is important

These images speak a thousand words.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad in a perfect circle. You can see more photos of Rad by downloading and playing Shackpets! Upload photos of your own pet too! I want to see them all.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

