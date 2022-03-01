Evening Reading - March 1, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Conan Chop Chop review: Party down at the Wheel of Pain
- Shadow Warrior 3 review: The third one
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen campaign walkthrough
- Play Destiny 2 on Steam Deck without Windows and get a free ban
- Elden Ring voice actor and cast list
- World of Tanks creative director fired over pro-Russia social posts
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 Lego set allegedly coming August 2022
- Some Steam Deck users are already reporting thumbstick drift
- Ghostwire: Tokyo gets free visual novel on PlayStation ahead of March release
- George R.R. Martin shares gratitude for Elden Ring's success & his part in its design
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
We're back at it again checking out another one of Simon's entries over at Cracking the Cryptic. This puzzle takes Simon quite a while, so buckle up!
Time for some psychiatry
Seeing professionals breakdown famous scenes is always enlightening.
Destiny 2 farming strategy
The start of a new season always marks a chance to find the best and easiest way to get more Legendary drops.
The Elden Ring hype train is real
As someone who never touched Dark Souls and played a combined 2 hours of Sekiro and Demon’s Souls Remake, I’m full blown obsessed with Elden Ring, can’t stop thinking about it. Very good video game.— Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) February 27, 2022
Even Dono is getting in on the action!
We heard you like swamps
the amount of poison swamps in modern fromsoft games— king bore haha/geeeeeorge (@king_bore_haha) February 27, 2022
des, ds1, ds3, bb, sekiro: 1
ds2: 0
elden ring: at least 5 (after seeing maybe 1/3rd of the map)
miyazaki is out of control and needs to be stopped
More poison for you!
Elden Ring is a masterpiece
You might be surprised to hear this from someone who loves Elden Ring, but it's totally fine to not like this game. It's definitely not for everyone. I think some people misunderstand a 10/10 score to mean that everyone has to play it and will enjoy it. That's not how it works.— Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) February 28, 2022
But it might not be for you, and that's okay.
Remember email chains?
I remember when email was useful. Now it's all— Custard Smingleigh (@Smingleigh) February 27, 2022
* Confirm your email address for Slorp
* Thank you for creating a Slorp account
* Slorp is now BONTO!
* BONTO!'s terms and conditions have changed.
* BONTO! misses you.
* BONTO! is shutting down.
Forward this Evening Reading to at least seven of your friends for good luck.
Resist the magical object
Me watching some high fantasy shit: I would simply not be corrupted by the magical object. If it is actively harming you why don’t you just put it down. Idiot— 😈🔥REAL HERO SHIT OUT NOW☀️🗡 (@kendrawcandraw) February 27, 2022
Me receiving psychic damage 23 hours a day from my phone: Ouuughhhh oouuuuwwwwaaaaaa ooaaaaghuuuuuhhhowwgahhhhh guuuuuwah
Don't let it damage your psyche!
Leadership is important
Ukrainian vs. Russian leadership pic.twitter.com/lOAVQKgtMi— Gennady Rudkevich (@grudkev) February 28, 2022
These images speak a thousand words.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad in a perfect circle. You can see more photos of Rad by downloading and playing Shackpets! Upload photos of your own pet too! I want to see them all.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 1, 2022