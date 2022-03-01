Ghostwire: Tokyo gets free visual novel on PlayStation ahead of March release If you need a lead-in to Tango Gameworks' next horror thriller title, the Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude visual novel has dropped on PS4 and PS5.

We’re coming up on Tango Gameworks’ release of Ghostwire: Tokyo, bringing players into a supernatural world and forcing them to contend with all sorts of demons and spirits. It’s set to launch on both PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store and Steam at the end of March. That said, if you need something to whet your appetite for the game, or just want some context going in, Tango Gameworks has a new offering for you. Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude is a visual novel that launches on PS4 and PS5 consoles today and will be coming to PC soon ahead of the full game’s launch.

Tango Gameworks and Bethesda announced the release of the Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude visual novel with a YouTube teaser on March 1, 2022. According to the press release accompanying it, players will get to dive into the world of Ghostwire: Tokyo and get a look at the events that lead up to the full game in this prequel work.

More than that, players will get a feel for certain characters related to the full game and get a glimpse into further details of what they’ll be dealing with when Ghostwire: Tokyo launches on March 25, 2022.

“In this exciting visual novel adventure, players will join the mysterious KK and his team of supernatural detectives as they investigate an unusual disappearance,” Tango Gameworks shared. “However, along their journey they’ll stumble upon something even more sinister. Players can choose different interactions with KK’s associates to piece together their stories in Ghostwire’s unique prequel.”

While PlayStation players can enjoy the prequel today, PC players aren’t being entirely left out. Tango Gameworks and Bethesda also shared that Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude will get a release on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 8.

With Ghostwire: Tokyo’s launch coming fast on the 2022 gaming calendar, check out the Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude visual novel to get a sneak peak into the narrative of the upcoming game and stay tuned for further details and updates here at Shacknews.