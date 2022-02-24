ShackStream: Grabbing the brass Elden Ring, Round Deux! We're continuing our live looks at Elden Ring with a demonstration of the game on PS5 this evening. Join in as have fun off the beaten trail!

It’s an Elden Ring kind of day isn’t it? You may have caught our early morning stream in which we played on PC with a magic builder and took on some main quest objectives. Why not join us for something a little different in a second Elden Ring stream today?

For this next stream, we’re going to be playing Elden Ring on PlayStation 5, seeing exactly how the game handles in its current gen version. Tune in as we play on the PS5 and take some different paths from our earlier stream with Sam Chandler! Sam went with a magic build, so this time, we’re going with my favorite trait, Dexterity! Where Sam hit some main story beats, I’m also going to go off the beaten path and explore some secondary quests and objectives wherever I can.

Join us as we go live with Elden Ring again on the Shacknews Twitch channel at around 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET after our Big Team Building Stream. You can also watch the stream below.

The main path might be all fancy and full of gods, but there are secrets galore in the world of Elden Ring. Come watch as we explore its nooks and crannies on the PS5 shortly!