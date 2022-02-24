ShackStream: Elden Ring early morning adventures with Sam Come and watch this special ShackStream as we play through the first few hours of Elden Ring.

You read that right, we’re doing an Elden Ring stream today. The shackles are off, the Tarnished have been released, and Elden Ring time is upon us. I’ll be streaming the first few hours of Elden Ring today at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. Come and hang out, ask some questions, and see the greatest title in this genre.

ShackStream: Elden Ring with Sam

The Elden Ring livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET and last for a couple of hours. Why only a couple of hours? Well, firstly, that is 1:00 a.m. AEST for me and I only have so much gas in the tank. But most importantly, while you may want a look at some of the early game, have some questions answered, and see what the fuss is about, you probably want to experience a lot of the excitement for yourself!

Elden Ring has received critical acclaim, smashing expectations and generally leaving a whole lot of people extremely pleased. In my Elden Ring review, I highlighted just how well-crafted the experience is and how it feels like the natural evolution of a genre that has been slowly growing over the past several years.

As for what sort of build we’ll be using during the stream, perhaps we’ll go down the magic path and pick the Astrologer? I’ve always been one to use a trusty sword and board, so going something completely different ought to provide another level of challenge.

Make sure you stop by the stream to chat, ask questions about Elden Ring, and otherwise send me good vibes.