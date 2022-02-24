New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 7
Donovan Erskine
2

Shacknews is back with a sessions Halo Infinite as the staff continues to prove that they're one of the most dangerous squads out there. Today, we’ll be playing some more Big Team Battle, perhaps diving into the games other modes as well at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on Twitch. Check it out below!

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will run for two hours. We'll probably start with some standard matches, jumping into Big Team Battle as more players join the fun. Of course, there will be hilarity and shenanigans regardless. Come hang out with us!

343 Industries brought back the Fractures: Tenrai even this week, and there's a chance we may dip into some Fiesta mode during the stream. We also like to get in a match of Tactical Slayer here and there to sharpen those headshot skills.

Make sure you tune in to the Halo Infinite livestream over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you haven’t already, link your Amazon Prime to Twitch and use your free monthly sub to support the channel! It’s a small gesture that means a whole lot to us.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

