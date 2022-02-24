ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 7

Shacknews is back with a sessions Halo Infinite as the staff continues to prove that they're one of the most dangerous squads out there. Today, we’ll be playing some more Big Team Battle, perhaps diving into the games other modes as well at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on Twitch. Check it out below!

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will run for two hours. We'll probably start with some standard matches, jumping into Big Team Battle as more players join the fun. Of course, there will be hilarity and shenanigans regardless. Come hang out with us!

343 Industries brought back the Fractures: Tenrai even this week, and there's a chance we may dip into some Fiesta mode during the stream. We also like to get in a match of Tactical Slayer here and there to sharpen those headshot skills.

Make sure you tune in to the Halo Infinite livestream over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you haven’t already, link your Amazon Prime to Twitch and use your free monthly sub to support the channel! It’s a small gesture that means a whole lot to us.