2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Evening Reading - February 21, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a dot-to-dot puzzle in a new location!

The story of Savathun and the Hive

Byf has released an absolutely massive video that details the Hive, one of Destiny's most terrifying enemies. It clocks in at nearly 2 hours long, so prepare yourself.

Vaati lays out the lore of the land

While we're on a lore kick, Vaati has prepared a big ol' video that looks at the story of Elden Ring and everything we've learned from the Network Test.

Some more Soulsborne goodness

What are some of your favorite Soulsborne moments that took you by surprise?

Choose your starter!

Saw blade. Always the saw blade.

That's some good looking food

These meme format is getting some traction.

Squish!

Love a good perfectly-cut scream.

Future pilot in the making

How exciting!

Still doing Wordle?

Such a great little game.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad! Now, go and check out Shackpets! You can upload cute photos of your animals and challenge other pets to see which one gets voted as cuter.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola