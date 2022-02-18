Shacknews Dump - February 18, 2022 On this episode of the Shacknews Dump, the clock is ticking and the pressure is on as Capcom has goodies scheduled for the weekend!

There’s nothing like a little anticipation to go with your weekend edition of the Dump, right? Capcom has some delicious reveals in store for everyone watching as it hosts a countdown clock on its website. We’ll be talking about that and more of the week’s hottest news on another livestream of the Shacknews Dump!

On this February 18 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re all wondering what Capcom has in store for us as its timer counts down towards… well… something! What do you think it will be? Meanwhile, Lost Ark has taken over the love and admiration of millions of players worldwide. Is this recently ported Korean MMORPG worth your time? Also, we talk about Horizon Forbidden West and all of the fun going on inside and outside that game.

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET as we go live with these and other hot news topics on the Shacknews Dump. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics coming on today’s Shacknews Dump:

The clock is ticking for Capcom and our Dump is more anxious than ever. Tune in as we prepare to go live and talk about that and further news shortly.