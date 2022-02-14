CrossfireX dev apologizes for poor launch state, promises improvements The Executive Producer on CrossfireX has issued a statement following a rather rocky launch.

The launch of CrossfireX was… less than ideal. In addition to an abundance of glitches, the game is also suffering from some core balancing issues. It’s been enough to cause an uproar among fans, and that backlash has caught the attention of the developers. The Executive Producer on CrossfireX has released a statement in which he apologizes to fans for the state in which the game launched, vowing to address major issues.

CrossfireX Executive Producer Sooro Boo shared an open letter to the game’s website in which he addressed the issues that have caused outcry among players. “It’s clear that we have inadvertently disappointed many of our players and fans that have stuck with us for a long time. You mean everything to us and I felt that you deserved more than just a simple patch note, which is why I wanted to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current state of the game, take you through exactly how we plan to address the issues and ultimately ask for a chance to make it all up to you.”

In the letter, Mr. Boo goes on to outline the major aspects of the game that the developer plans to soon address. This includes issues with controller sensitivity, balancing issues with the Boogieman Kill Streak, and a CAR-4 ADS glitch. The developer went on to further discuss the various issues, saying that it “felt like we’ve betrayed the trust of our players.”

CrossfireX is an online shooter and the latest entry in the popular franchise. Available for Xbox Game Pass, the game saw a lot of players flock to it in the early days of launch, with many of them experiencing the issues outlined in the letter. For future updates on CrossfireX, stick with us here on Shacknews.