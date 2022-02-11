New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Shacknews Dump - February 11, 2022

Nintendo hit us with a tidal wave of gaming goodness in its latest Direct, and we're going to discuss that and more on today's Shacknews Dump.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s a good week to be a Nintendo fan. And we’re about to close up shop on this fine Friday by talking about why on the Shacknews Dump. Stick around because we’ve got plenty more hot news topics from the week to discuss as well.

On this February 11 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we get into the nitty-gritty of all the gaming goodness that Nintendo shared with us this week on its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. There was plenty to see for gaming fans of all kinds. That wasn’t all though PlatinumGames’ new CEO Atsushi Inaba is in and has lofty plans for the future of the developer that may include more live service games. Furthermore, Dead Island 2 might not be so dead after all?

Be sure to tune in as we talk about these and other hot news stories on the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also catch the stream live just below.

Here’s the full rundown of topics slated for today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStream productions like the Shacknews Dump. It’s your viewership and interaction that encourages us to keep doing what we do and trying to do it well. If you’d like to help support the channel and keep these livestreams going strong, then consider following or subscribing. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can even do it for free by linking that to your Twitch account to get a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming. If you want to help us out with a free subscription, we’d be hugely grateful.

We’re also grateful for Nintendo this week. With so much coming this year, tune in as we discuss the Nintendo Direct and other hot news from the week on the latest Shacknews Dump.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola