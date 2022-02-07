PlatinumGames CEO wants to make games that can be 'loved for a longer period of time' Atsushi Inaba wants PlatinumGames to create more titles with lasting gameplay and may be indicating a lead into games as a service.

As PlatinumGames co-founder and new CEO Atsushi Inaba stretches his legs in the role, so too does he have some ideas about where he wants the company to go in its focus. In a recent interview, Inaba laid out a wealth of conversation about what he wants PlatinumGames to accomplish and it seems to imply a bigger focus on live-service games as opposed to games that can be finished up in a one-off playthrough.

Atsushi Inaba shared his thoughts on taking up the reins of PlatinumGames and the future of the developer in an interview with Famitsu (translated via Video Games Chronicle). According to Inaba, a major goal for the future of the studio is to move towards games that can be “loved for a longer period of time.” He also suggested that Hideki Kamiya’s Project G.G. is such a title.

“Project G.G. is still in the stage of testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past,” Inaba explained. “I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time.”

Inaba went on to explain that while the studio will still occasionally create one-off experiences like Bayonetta 3 or Sol Cresta, the studio’s move is one that is dictated by trends in the market.

“The projects that we are trying to create for the future will be different in terms of their structure,” Inaba continued. “Considering the changes in the market over the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to do this. I’m sorry for being so vague, but I think that’s all I can tell you right now.”

Having taken over the CEO role from Kenichi Sato very recently, Inaba has still been with PlatinumGames for quite some time. It will be interesting to what else his leadership brings to the table at the developer as we await further news on games like Bayonetta 3 and Project G.G.