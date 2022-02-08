PlatinumGames wants to talk to Xbox about a Scalebound revival PlatinumGames is interested in taking another crack at its previously canceled RPG.

Scalebound was shaping up to be a major release for the Xbox platform back during a time when it was in dire need of exclusives. Unfortunately, that game never saw the light of day as it was canceled during its development. Now, developer PlatinumGames has a renewed interest in potentially reviving Scalebound and wants to talk to Microsoft about it.

PlatinumGames President Atsushi Inaba was speaking with IGN Japan when he spoke about the canceled fantasy RPG. When asked about a potential return to the project, Inaba said “[Hideki] Kamiya has always wanted to do Scalebound. So we’d like to have a proper discussion with Microsoft.” Game Director Hideki Kamiya also spoke about the canceled project, saying that it’s “no use Microsoft keeping the game in its current form, so we’d like to do something about it. Phil! Let’s do it together!”

While the developers seem to be on board with a Scalebound revival, it will ultimately come down to Phil Spencer and the team at Xbox if they want to return to the project. News on that front has been pretty quiet since Scalebound was canceled back in 2017. Back in 2020, Phil Spencer spoke about the cancellation, saying that it is ”something we’ve all moved past.” That doesn’t inspire confidence in a revisit, but perhaps sentiment has changed over the years.

Most recently, Hideki Kamiya apologized to fans for the cancellation of Scalebound, saying that he and the team simply “weren’t experienced enough.”

With the recent power moves by Microsoft in acquiring ZeniMax/Bethesda and Activision Blizzard as a means to bolster its original gaming line-up and strengthen Game Pass, maybe there’s a place for Scalebound to get a revisit in the future. To look back at the history of Scalebound and for any potential future updates on the game, Shacknews has you covered.