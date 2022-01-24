New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 24, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's episode, Mark tackles a puzzle that was designed by two setters. Interestingly, they both designed different endings to the puzzle and so there are two versions.

Let's talk about the universe

The concept of the Big Bang and what happened "before" it continues to blow my mind. I hope that I get to see science advance to a point where we understand what happened prior to this event.

Watch as a single-celled organism dies

I must not understand what "single-celled" means as it looks like there are multiple types of cells here. There are the little feelers, an outside membrane, and whatever is inside. Even still, it's amazing to see something like this up close and see what happens when it breaks apart.

Whenever someone says a virus is "mild" as them what they think "mild" means

Nothing "mild" about hospitals filling up.

I think Toad has the right idea

Being in bed when it's cold is lovely.

BEANS

A look at bean ratios.

Yeah no wukkas mate

There were some wukkas.

Technology is great

What's the next step?

King of the Hill screens

I love Bobby's enthusiasm to his hobbies.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. If you like this photo, you should download Shackpets. This is Shacknews' first official app that lets you upload photos of your pet and challenge other pets from around the world! You can then vote on which one you think is cuter. Alternatively, check out the Latest Pets section for an endless supply of adorable pet pictures.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola