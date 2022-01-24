Evening Reading - January 24, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's episode, Mark tackles a puzzle that was designed by two setters. Interestingly, they both designed different endings to the puzzle and so there are two versions.

Let's talk about the universe

The concept of the Big Bang and what happened "before" it continues to blow my mind. I hope that I get to see science advance to a point where we understand what happened prior to this event.

Watch as a single-celled organism dies

I must not understand what "single-celled" means as it looks like there are multiple types of cells here. There are the little feelers, an outside membrane, and whatever is inside. Even still, it's amazing to see something like this up close and see what happens when it breaks apart.

Whenever someone says a virus is "mild" as them what they think "mild" means

Define "mild" pic.twitter.com/65lxOEsrDX — Read The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin (@JoshuaPotash) January 16, 2022

Nothing "mild" about hospitals filling up.

I think Toad has the right idea

Frog knocked at Toad’s door. “Toad, wake up, he cried. “Come out and see how wonderful the winter is!”



“I will not,” said Toad. “I am in my warm bed.” — Frog and Toad Bot (@FrogandToadbot) January 16, 2022

Being in bed when it's cold is lovely.

BEANS

I've bean a bit bored... but this feels important. pic.twitter.com/JO7vrjpRg9 — James Smith (@jjames_smith) January 7, 2022

A look at bean ratios.

Yeah no wukkas mate

“No worries either way!” —me worrying both ways — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2022

There were some wukkas.

Technology is great

2000s iTunes:

"hey buy this content! It has DRM!"



2010s Bandcamp:

"hey buy this DRM-free content!"



2020s N F T marketplaces:

"hey buy this content-free DRM!" — Tom (@NowWeAreAllTom) January 19, 2022

What's the next step?

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/kEVnRRdYpH — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) January 19, 2022

I love Bobby's enthusiasm to his hobbies.

