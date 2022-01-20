New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kotick claims Overwatch 2 & Diablo 4 delays affected ATVI stock more than abuse lawsuit

According to Bobby Kotick, the ongoing toxicity and leadership issues at Activision Blizzard didn't affect the company as much as its major game delays.
TJ Denzer
10

In the fallout of the announcement that Microsoft is attempting to buy Activision Blizzard, current CEO Bobby Kotick has appeared to be circling the wagons more than ever in regards to the company’s performance and leadership’s response to toxic workplace and abuse allegations. Even as a Raven Software QA strike is still ongoing, Kotick recently took an interview in which one of his claims were that game delays at the company had a bigger affect on company stock than the various allegations and issues the company is facing.

Kotick’s claim about the Activision Blizzard stock was brought up in an interview with GamesBeat, where he spoke to the upcoming Microsoft acquisition of Activison Blizzard. When asked specifically about the ongoing lawsuit from California, allegations against Activision Blizzard, and its affect on the stock, Kotick dismissed said issues as the cause, instead claiming Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2’s delays were bigger factors.

A look at a chart detailing Activision Blizzard (ATVI)'s stock activity over the last year shows several notable drops that can be tied to major events in the company, many of which are key moments in its ongoing abuse and toxicity scandals.

Kotick is correct on a couple matters: Stock price does jump and fall for a variety of reasons and Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4’s delays did have an effect on the company. However, a look at the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock chart above tells a bigger and somewhat different story in contrast to Kotick’s claims. The following are some selected events and apparent, estimated Activision Blizzard stock price reactions, including the Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 delay:

This is to say that if several events are compared against a chart of Activision Blizzard’s stock activity over the year, the Overwatch and Diablo delays make for a single (and most noteworthy) $12.60 drop per share, but selected major events directly related to Activision Blizzard’s ongoing scandals amount to an estimated $22.26 drop in share value.

Again, it is not so clearcut as there are multiple factors affecting the rise and fall of stock price. However, a certainty is that Activision Blizzard’s stock price has suffered over the course of the previous year, before and during the company’s toxicity and misconduct woes. That and Xbox boss Phil Spencer’s view of Activision Blizzard’s handling of the situation continues to leave Kotick’s position in the company in question if the deal goes through, but time will tell. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further info and updates.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 20, 2022 8:50 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Kotick claims Overwatch 2 & Diablo 4 delays affected ATVI stock more than abuse lawsuit

    • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 8:57 AM

      Hahahaha. You're such a dick, Kotick.

      Nope. It's you. You're the asshole.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 9:40 AM

      Those delays? Apparently Koticks fault too by pulling people off to work on projects that never came to fruition

      https://www.gamesradar.com/overwatch-2-producer-claims-ceo-contributed-to-delays-with-months-of-lost-dev-time/

      • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 20, 2022 9:55 AM

        I’m sure he is crying in his money bin. Where is that meme picture of crying with money by Woody Harrelson?

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 9:42 AM

      Now that he knows his job is secured he's going to double down with the audacious statements

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 9:54 AM

      I'd believe it. Shareholders don't really care. Why else is kotick still in charge?

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 20, 2022 10:06 AM

        Because they were going through the sales process and staying the course during negotiations like that is typically what happens. You don't make giant company shifting changes while you're trying to sell the company.

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 20, 2022 10:09 AM

          The public wouldn't have known this was going on.

          A company with good policy and talent with no product to sell is less interesting than a company with bad policy and possibly worse talent putting out 2 games.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 20, 2022 10:10 AM

            It's disruptive to fire him instantly (not to mention he gets a $300M payout).

            They have to do a lot of background knowledge transfer etc. in the coming months.

            My hope is he's gone but who knows. These are giant corporations not people.

            • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 20, 2022 10:13 AM

              Well he gets $300 mil regardless.

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 20, 2022 10:11 AM

            Shareholders *were* calling to get rid of Kotick but the board said no. Because shareholders didn't know the sale was happening but the board probably did.

            • mobab legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 20, 2022 10:16 AM

              And you're just going to dump your shares because the ceo doesn't share your same moral values? Sorry, but the ceo failing to get games out to sell is going to hit stocks harder.

              • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                January 20, 2022 10:20 AM

                I guess I don't understand what you're arguing for here. You asked why else is kotick still in charge and I'm saying the only reason he's still in charge is because of the sale of the company. If the sale of the company hadn't been in the works he'd have been out the door due to the press and shareholder pressure in addition to not delivering any actual products.

                • mobab legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  January 20, 2022 10:37 AM

                  If the sale of the company hadn't been in the works he'd have been out the door due to the press and shareholder pressure in addition to not delivering any actual products.

                  And I'm saying that the press and shareholder pressure has a much smaller impact than the delayed games.

                  This deal started at least last year and it won't be at least another year + delays due to regulations before they actually sell. Also, they always have a back up person taking part of this. No one is dumb enough to put everything on one mortal. They would have another person that could confidently complete the deal in his place.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 9:59 AM

      won't someone think of the investors!!! capitalism will sort it out!!!

    • iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 10:02 AM

      An insider source tells me upper mgmt isn’t too happy with OW2 and may never launch and will soon be scrapped. The already developed assets will be used on a new MMO called Titan.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 10:09 AM

      Did he tell his new boss Phil that too?

      Do you like your new boss, Bobby?

    • HL3dsx legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 10:15 AM

      Rape isn't bad, it's game delays that are bad!

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 20, 2022 10:16 AM

      jlaw-oksure.gif

    • papaskot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 20, 2022 10:19 AM

      is d4 even delayed? was there ever a target?

