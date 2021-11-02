Diablo 4 & Overwatch 2 delayed during Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 conference call During the Q3 2021 Activision Blizzard earnings call, it was announced that both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 have been delayed.

During the Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 earnings call, the company discussed its catalog of properties and titles currently in development. It was here that we got the unexpected news that Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 have both been delayed from their original release dates.

It was during the Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 earnings conference call that the company provided the update. “While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 than originally envisaged.”

Though release dates were not set in stone, both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 were expected to be released in 2022, and the delay makes it seem that they likely won’t launch in their full state until 2023 at the earliest. There have been a lot of concerns swirling around the development of Overwatch 2, mainly due to the turnover of leadership. Last year, Overwatch 2 lost its Game Director when Jeff Kaplan left Blizzard.

These are two of the most eagerly anticipated titles in the industry, and our teams have made great strides towards completion in recent quarters. But we believe giving the teams some extra time to complete production and continue growing their creative resources to support the titles after launch will ensure that these releases delight and engage their communities for many years into the future.

The state of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 had been in question as we continued to get closer to their release window, without any major updates. The news of the delay came during the Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 earnings call, which included the announcement that the company would be investing $250 million into a 10-year plan to bring more opportunities to under-represented groups.