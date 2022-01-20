ShackStream: Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown with the gang Cyber Showdown is happening in Halo Infinite and we're going to stream our attempt at unlocking all the cosmetics.

It’s Thursday night in America, which means it’s time for some Halo Infinite. If you’re a fan of Halo like I am, you can come and join in on the fun as we stream from 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll probably be diving into the limited-time mode this week, which is sure to be a hectic time. You can catch the livestream in the embed below!

The Halo Infinite stream is set to start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and go for about two hours. This week the plan is to jump into the Cyber Showdown event which features the Attrition game mode. This is a 4-player mode which means we’ll be cycling the Shack Staff into the team to run the gauntlet.

Attrition is a rather intense mode that rewards teamwork, efficient play, and strategy. The mode is an elimination-style affair which can end with a battle royale-like closing zone. I’ve had a lot of fun playing it so far and am on my way to unlocking all the bits and pieces that are on offer. Hopefully the Shack Staff and I can continue to roll face.

