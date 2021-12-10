Halo Infinite campaign mission select is coming in a future update 343 Associate Creative Director Paul Crocker says mission select was one of the features delayed past Halo Infinite's initial launch.

Halo Infinite is out in the wild now and, by many accounts, the initial package of multiplayer and campaign is quite satisfying. It’s not perfect though. There are a few features missing and quirks that players have had to work around. One is the inability to play campaign missions once you complete them, which is a weird issue to have in a mission-oriented franchise like Halo. It’s not simply off the drawing board though. A 343 Industries dev recently shared that mission select was one of the delayed features and it’s coming down the road.

The future implementation of mission select in campaign was shared by 343 Industries Associate Creative Director Paul Crocker, who shared details with Stevivor. According to Crocker, mission select wasn’t really meant to be left out entirely (which has been an issue for players when they can’t go back to replay parts of the campaign again). It was one of the things that was delayed in order to get the single-player campaign and multiplayer out the door by the set release time of December 7, 2021. Mission select is one of the features 343 has on the roadmap for future updates.

Halo Infinite's open-world design definitely makes it outlandish compared to previous entries, but mission select as a delayed feature is still pretty weird.

It’s really weird to think of a Halo without a mission select, no matter how different Infinite is from previous titles in the franchise. It’s not really a feature so much as an option most would probably just expect to be there naturally, not like the Forge Mode and campaign co-op, which were also delayed past the game’s initial launch (and then delayed again with the extension of the game’s Season 1).

Halo Inifinite is a good game if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it, but it’s most certainly one of the oddest released Halos by far. Stay tuned for further updates, such as the release of the mission select “feature.”