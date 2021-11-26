Evening Reading - November 26, 2021 (Black Friday)

Greetings, Shacknews! If you're reading this, you survived the madness of Black Friday. Congratulations! Reward yourself with a bottle of booze and some Evening Reading.

Seriously, go play video games!

And go check out Shackpets!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hey, a Samurai Gunn 2 update!

We just dropped another huge update! New adventure world—☠️the cemetery, ⚔️new versus stages, 🔊a complete audio overhaul, 🐺🐺🐺🐺mirror matches + more



🔥And we are 20% off for the Autumn sale!https://t.co/Y1HjACBTDM pic.twitter.com/lZIfGgkMt8 — Samurai Gunn 2 // Now in Early Access!! (@SamuraiGunn) November 25, 2021

We're pretty excited to see what Samurai Gunn 2 ends up becoming. If you want to get a look at it right now, it's actually part of the Steam Autumn Sale! Go read more about the newest update and check it out on Steam Early Access.

Inside the mind of a machine

The world through iPhone 13 Pro Max sensors (Shibuya, 23rd Nov) pic.twitter.com/ClfvNXRE3L — Keijiro Takahashi (@_kzr) November 26, 2021

Fun fact: This can also be seen as the perspective of a Terminator before it kills its targets. You know, because that's where it's all headed.

Scenes from the National Dog Show

watching a dog show. love this sleepy bulldog. pic.twitter.com/kCPVHWsyW9 — mike (@nawalafunk) November 25, 2021

My daughter was born with Smith Lemli Opitz Syndrome and has a lot of challenges. But not today. Today was pure joy petting dogs (well over 40) at the National Dog Show! @IvePetThatDog @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/SetBZOHjhe — Carolyn Kelly (@carolynbkelly) November 20, 2021

BACK-TO-BACK! 🏆



Scottish Deerhound Claire has been declared Best in Show at the @Purina National Dog Show for the second straight year! 🐕 pic.twitter.com/jDiTaERZtw — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 25, 2021

Having the replay on in the background proved more entertaining than that Bills/Saints game.

Gotta eat 'em all!

"Honey we have guests go and get the Pokémon branded waffles" pic.twitter.com/oisKlLVuX1 — Louise! (@themouseyouknow) November 25, 2021

I used butter and syrup! It's Super Effective!

How's your island doing?

Give us your 2.0 experience so far in the comments.

The latest in Halo Infinite

Did someone get the license plate number of that Ghost?

Skyjack-ception?



The Grapple Hook is the greatest equipment item ever. Of all time.#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/QB7tLcYmnj — ❄️🍸The Merry Grunt 🍻🍁 (@InfiniteGrunt) November 24, 2021

Making grappling look easy.

Alright, it ain't no spartan laser but I am a fan of pinning things to walls with a large pointed stick. pic.twitter.com/AMBTzchUW5 — Wedge 🏹🎮 (@_DWedge_) November 25, 2021

Real talk, that weapon is hot fire.

RIP Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim, the revered and influential composer-lyricist behind some of Broadway’s most beloved and celebrated shows, has died at 91. https://t.co/8lSmZrbQEh — NYT Theater (@nytimestheater) November 26, 2021

We remember this giant in entertainment with this anecdote from Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as this classic number from the original West Side Story.

Welcome back, Toast!

Earlier this week, Disguised Toast announced his triumphant return to Twitch!

Let's check in on one of his first streams back.

Telling it like it is!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The biggest wrestling story of the week, by far, was the crazed fan who jumped the rail and attacked Seth Rollins on WWE Monday Night Raw, potentially getting himself years of jail time in the process.

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAW pic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021

We're pointing this out today, because it's worth spotlighting how much of a professional Seth Rollins is, because he could have easily taken the rest of the night off to process this. Instead, just an hour later, he's right back to being the epic douche that we've come to love booing.

The coast is clear for @WWERollins to take a ringside seat for the main event!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/UwRwr0H3Ot — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 23, 2021

At least his wardrobe looked normal this week... mostly.

Tonight in video game music

Having seen FamilyJUles, ToxicxEternity, and The8BitDrummer perform live a few weeks ago, this Razercon 2021 performance is a treat. Enjoy the heavy metal covers for tracks from Banjo-Kazooie, Mega Man X, Halo, and more.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this holiday weekend. How do you plan to spend it, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.