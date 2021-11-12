Shacknews Dump - November 12, 2021 Steam Decks are delayed, 1 vs 100 might come back, and other hot gaming topics are coming at you on this week's Shacknews Dump!

It’s another fine Friday, which means it’s time to wrap up a week of hot gaming news goodness distilled into one intensely packed Shacknews Dump! Steam Decks shipments fell right out of 2021, YouTube is hiding hurt feelings, and Activision Blizzard continues to trip even as its executives scramble to clean up the company’s multiple issues.

On this November 12 episode of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve got plenty more to talk about as well. The Steam Deck came up against supply shortages. Can it actually make a February 2022 release date on the first units? Meanwhile, Xbox and AltSpaceVR actually, factually might be bringing back a new version of 1 vs 100. Be still, our hearts! Also, YouTube is making video dislikes private now. How will you be sure your hate of something is quantified?

Tune in as we talk about these topics and more on the Shacknews Dump

Here’s the full rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

The Shacknews Dump is full of steam, and nothing can delay us from letting it out to close out the newsweek. Tune in as we go live shortly!