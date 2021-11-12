Warframe: The New War expansion launching in December 2021 Digital Extremes has confirmed that Warframe's latest major expansion, The New War, is still on track for release at the end of 2021.

It’s been a while since we heard any new details on Warframe: The New War, but it seems fans won’t be waiting long to play it. Digital Extremes put out a new story trailer and announced that the major expansion is on track for a December 2021 release.

Digital Extremes revealed both the latest trailer for Warframe: The New War on the Warframe YouTube and the release window on November 12, 2021. According to the trailer, Warframe: The New War will be launching sometime in December 2021 - no delays out of 2021 and into 2022 at this time like so many other popular games have been forced to do. The trailer also mentions that Prime Warframes will drop on November 16 as part of Prime Resurgence. You can check out the full video in action below:

Fight on the frontlines of The New War this December. #Warframe



Your battle begins next month on all platforms. https://t.co/3xnzvPMR3k pic.twitter.com/h0Hw5Ifhn0 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) November 12, 2021

The Warframe: The New War expansion was revealed back in July 2021 by Digital Extremes during TennoCon. The new expansion promises to bring the largest story campaign we’ve seen in Warframe content so far. During the gameplay that was included at the time, we got to see the narrative play out from the perspectives of different characters we will get to play as directly. A Grineer soldier, Corpus engineer, and Tenshin, who has played a big role throughout Warframe’s narrative and gameplay history, where on display as some of the characters we’ll be playing.

Digital Extremes also noted back at TennoCon that major quality-of-life updates were coming to Warframe, including cross-save, crossplay, and a mobile version of the game. Unfortunately, these features were not present in the latest reveals and may indeed be waiting until next year for release.

Nonetheless, Warframe: The New War looks hype and fans will probably be thrilled to know that the new expansion will arrive in time for the holiday. We don’t have a concrete release date beyond the December window, so stay tuned as we await final details ahead of The New War’s launch.