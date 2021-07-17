The New War gameplay reveal for Warframe shared an intense & cinematic mission You can see the entire live demonstration of Warframe: The New War's upcoming story quest in action right here.

Warframe: The New War is an expansion that has been years in the making for Digital Extremes. It’s one of the most ambitious new content expansions to ever come to the game and boasts one of the longest stories ever written for it. With TennoCon 2021 going on right now online, Digital Extremes had a lot of Warframe fun to share with us today, but it all culminated in a demonstration of what’s coming. We got to see an in-depth gameplay reveal demo of Warframe: The New War, and it’s looking like everything Digital Extremes promised it would be.

The Warframe: The New War gameplay reveal demo took place during the TennoCon 2021 TennoLive presentation, which capped off an incredible day of Warframe fun and reveals. Earlier in the day, we were told that The New War will feature, by far, Warframe’s largest story quest to date. After seeing the gameplay demo, it’s easy to see how. This one had players step outside their usual control of a Warframe to take on the roles of various characters and their different perspectives of a desperate battle that looked like it would be properly at home in a dramatic third-person shooter.

As mentioned prior, Warframe: The New War has been an expansion that was years in making. It was actually teased back at TennoCon 2018, but issues with the COVID-19 pandemic and ambitions for this expansion kept it from arriving any sooner. So, it came as a surprise to many when it was announced to have a reveal here at TennoCon 2021.

It seems like the wait was well worth it. With this expansion, years of narrative come together in one huge new quest. A murderous band of robots known as the Sentients are launching a full scale attack to wipe out organic life. Players will engage in the roles of Grineer soldiers, Corpus engineers, and characters like Tenshin, who has played a big role throughout Warframe’s narrative and gameplay history.

Warframe: The New War looks intense and outlandishly different from the normal free-to-play sandbox experience. Currently, the expansion has a 2021 launch window, so stay tuned as we await further updates on it, such as a release date. With Warframe mobile, cross-play, and cross-save also in development, we expect new details should arrive sooner than later.