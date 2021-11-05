New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - November 5, 2021

On this week's Shacknews Dump, we chat about EA delays, Elden Rings, Devolver's IPO, and much more!
TJ Denzer
1

It’s another wild week of news coming to an end here at Shacknews and with it, as always, comes the Shacknews Dump. This week had everything from Activision Blizzard being its normal unacceptable self to Elden Ring giving us the sweet goods. We’re going to go over all the juicy news, so strap in and batten down for another discussion of the week’s hottest topics.

On this November 5 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Jen Oneal was president of Blizzard for a hot second alongside Mike Ybarra, but is ducking out as Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 get delayed again. Meanwhile, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco had the absolute sweetest gameplay from Elden Ring to share with us. Does it hold up to our expectations? Also, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is officially the lofty king of all Mario Kart games, finally exceeding the most sales of the series.

Check out these topics and more as we go live with the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch live just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into the Shacknews Dump and ShackStream productions like it. Your support and engagement helps to keep these shows feeling good and fresh every week. If you’d like to help support Shacknews further, don’t forget to follow and subscribe to our Twitch channel. Don’t forget that you happen to have an active Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account and get a free Twitch subscription to use each month through Prime Gaming. Need a warm place for a free subscription to live? Shacknews would welcome it.

The Shacknews Dump is going live shortly with all the good news, bad news, and everything in between in this week of gaming. Tune in and join in on the fun!

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

