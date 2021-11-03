Battlefield 2042 open beta packed in 7.7 million users EA is also touting the Battlefield 2042 open beta early access numbers as a company record.

There's one major release left on the 2021 calendar for publisher Electronic Arts. It's the long-awaited Battlefield 2042. How can you tell it's one of the most anticipated games of the rest of this year? Just take a look at the EA Q2 2022 financial report, which touted an open beta player count of a whopping 7.7 million users.

"Based on our confidence in our franchises and live services, we are again raising guidance this quarter," EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said in the EA Q2 2022 financial results. "We're positioned for a strong holiday season driven by our exciting Battlefield 2042 game, with growth drivers in place for this year, next year, and beyond."

The 7.7 million player count covers the full Open Beta period, with 3.1 million of those users coming in during the early access period. EA is celebrating this as the most successful such early access promotion in the company's history.

Battlefield 2042 has needed some more time in the oven, citing a necessary delay to November 19. Judging by our time with the Open Beta, the game looks to be on the right track. Our own Chris Jarrard cites the power of the next-gen consoles, which has allowed the series to increase the scale of its maps and skirmishes. Though he does note that, visually, it doesn't feel like a major step forward following Battlefield 4, the franchise's previous foray into modern times.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. We'll continue monitoring this major title, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.