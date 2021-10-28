Where to watch the Facebook Connect 2021 keynote livestream Tune in to the Facebook Connect 2021 keynote livestream to see what the company has been up to and what its plans are for the future.

The Facebook Connect 2021 keynote livestream is happening today, and viewers are expecting a host of updates and announcements. With the Oculus Quest 2 announced last year, word of a rebranding, and the promise of creating a “metaverse”, there’s plenty to anticipate from today’s event.

Facebook Connect 2021 keynote livestream

The Facebook Connect 2021 keynote livestream is scheduled to begin on October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the livestream via the Facebook Reality Labs page, which is also where a lot of information for the event can be found.

Viewers can expect quite a few shows and keynotes throughout the day. The entire event will kick off with a keynote from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg before shifting to a Developer State of the Union keynote with speakers Chris Pruett, Allison Lee, Mari Kyle, and Tom Langan. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Facebook Connect without an appearance from John Carmack.

As for what viewers can expect from Facebook Connect 2021, well, that’s up for debate. The Oculus Quest 2 was only released a year ago, so a successor to the VR HMD is unlikely. However, we could see a Pro version or even an indication of various updates. The Developer State of the Union will dive into the history and future of Oculus and look at the VR ecosystem as a whole.

Beyond VR, viewers are also anticipating word from Zuckerberg about the Facebook rebranding effort and more information on the “metaverse” the company is creating. We may get more insight into what this means and how the various Facebook entities work together to achieve it.

For those with VR capabilities, there will be a VR experience set aboard the International Space Station. Users will get to see an interview with the astronauts and even experience a spacewalk featuring stunning views of Earth.

If you’re unable to tune in to the Facebook Connect 2021 keynote livestream as it’s happening, make sure you check in with the Shacknews Facebook Connect page. We’ll have coverage of all the critical announcements and exciting reveals. You can also check out the VOD over on the Oculus YouTube channel once it’s uploaded.