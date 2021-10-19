New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook to change company's name in rebrand effort

The company responsible for Facebook, Instagram, and more is rumored to be changing its name.
Sam Chandler
Facebook, the company known for its social media platform of the same name, is reportedly going to try and change its stripes, starting with its name. While the new name for the company is a closely guarded secret, there are some ideas floating around of what it might be.

facebook changing its name

According to an exclusive report by Alex Heath of The Verge, Facebook is planning to change its company name. This rebranding will better align the company to achieve CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of becoming a “metaverse company.” Heath notes that the new name may be, “something to do with Horizon”. This is the supposed name of a Facebook-meets-Roblox platform.

News of this company name-change is coming just weeks after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the U.S. Senate and appeared on 60 Minutes. The company has been in a lot of hot water over recent years in relation to the United States elections, the spread of misinformation, and users’ private data. The focus on a new name couldn’t come at a better time for the company.

Facebook is also scheduled to discuss its earnings on October 25, which could be around the time we hear official news about the decision to rebrand. It should make for some interesting listening, especially considering Zuckerberg has sold over 1 million shares of the company as of June 2021.

In terms of the rebranding, it’s not unusual for a company to do this. Heath notes that Google reorganized under Alphabet, a holding company that oversees various areas in tech. With Facebook’s plans to create its own metaverse, it makes sense to have a similar setup.

We’ll be sure to update you on Facebook’s new name, as well as what’s happening around the periphery of this trillion dollar company.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

From The Chatty
    October 19, 2021 8:20 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Facebook to change company's name in rebrand effort

      October 19, 2021 8:01 PM

      I expect nothing but tears and sadness from this.

      Facebook is expected to unveil a new name for it come Oct 28 (during its Connect conference), if not sooner, in part to get away from connotations that the current name has, in part to tie in better with being a metaverse creator.

      https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/19/22735612/facebook-change-company-name-metaverse

        October 19, 2021 8:04 PM

        we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.

        Did this motherfucker get high and watch marvel movies

          October 19, 2021 8:07 PM

          It's from a Neal Stephenson book. He wrote about a VR internet called the Metaverse back in Snow Crash in 1992.

            October 19, 2021 8:14 PM

            William Gibson called...

              October 19, 2021 8:17 PM

              Different than his cyberspace. Cyberspace was a mental realm of sorts, that you experienced almost like an astral plane sort of thing.

              The metaverse was just an AR/VR app. You could still see and interact with the world around you when using a portable device.

        October 19, 2021 8:06 PM

        Ok, stop the ride. Let me off, goddammit.

        October 19, 2021 8:06 PM

        BookFace

        October 19, 2021 8:07 PM

        AllYouDataIsBelongToZuck

        October 19, 2021 8:09 PM

        the FB

        October 19, 2021 8:10 PM

        Myspace!

        October 19, 2021 8:10 PM

        Assface is a good choice for a new name

        October 19, 2021 8:16 PM

        Friend Time by Definitely Human (Not An Android) Mark Zuckerberg And Pals (Who Are Destroying Society)

        October 19, 2021 8:28 PM

        SELL SELL SELL

        October 19, 2021 9:03 PM

        Avatarbook

        October 19, 2021 9:14 PM

        xfinitybook! its facetastic!

        October 19, 2021 9:19 PM

        The Metaverse?

