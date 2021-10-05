Watch the Facebook whistleblower testify to the U.S. Senate here Here's how you can watch Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testify to the Senate.

The Facebook whistleblower made waves when they came forward to reveal secrets about the inner workings of the massive social media company. She recently identified herself as Frances Hauge, a former Product Manager at Facebook. Haugen has shared stories about how Facebook failed to moderate its platform, and deliberately allowed misinformation to be spread. Now, she’s testifying to the U.S. Senate. Here’s how you can watch.

Frances Haugen is testifying to the U.S. Senate on October 5, 2021. The hearing is being streamed live on the Reuters YouTube channel. If you don’t feel like leaving our website, you can watch it all go down using the video embed above. If you aren’t able to watch the hearing live, it will be viewable after it’s conclusion.

The main focus of the Facebook hearing is protecting children online. Facebook has taken severe criticism for fostering a toxic environment, particularly for kids on Instagram. Recent reports state that teenage girls are more likely to take their own lives after using Instagram. It’s a controversy that’s caused Facebook to delay its plans to release a version of Instagram specifically designed for kids.

That’s how you can watch Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testify against the social media company to the U.S. Senate. Most recently, Haugen sat down for a segment on 60 Minutes, where she shared that she had filed several complaints against Facebook to the SEC, and that the company relaxed its misinformation filters following the 2020 Presidential Election.