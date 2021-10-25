Watch the Halo Infinite campaign overview livestream here Check out the livestream for the Halo Infinite campaign overview, the second look players will be getting at Chief's new story.

The Halo Infinite campaign overview livestream is an opportunity for players to get a second look at 343 Industries’ next entry in the Halo saga. This livestream comes after a handful of technical previews for the multiplayer and, of course, the first look at the campaign, which left viewers underwhelmed. This stream is an opportunity for 343i to set the record straight, and you can watch it all unfold right below.

Halo Infinite campaign overview livestream – October 25

The Halo Infinite campaign overview livestream is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. Players had been hoping to get another look at the campaign ahead of the game’s release later this year and it looks like that wish has come true. How much of the campaign is shown, whether we get to ogle some new weapons, or if the devs are there to offer insight remains to be seen.

The first bit of Halo Infinite campaign footage was revealed halfway through 2020 during the Xbox Games Showcase. The reaction to the reveal was mixed. A lot of viewers were excited for the gameplay and the story, but the general consensus was that the visuals needed a major work – a lot of the lighting looked odd despite being technically realistic. 343i promised it was addressing these issues, and now we get to see the fruits of that labor.

Following that initial reveal, players have actually gotten their hands on Halo Infinite as part of a few multiplayer technical preview weekends. Suffice it to say, the visuals are extremely strong, with the lighting changes being immediately noticeable. If the multiplayer preview is anything to go by, the campaign is no doubt going to look impressive.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Halo Infinite, which is scheduled to release on December 8, 2021 on PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam, as well as on Xbox consoles and Game Pass.