Witcher 3 & Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 & Xbox Series X/S versions delayed to 2022

CD Projekt released a statement saying it intends to give both Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077's current-gen optimizations more time, delaying them to next year.
Since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt has spruced up the game and currently has its sights on launching the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of it. At the same time, it was also preparing an optimized version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for those two consoles. Both were expected to come out before the end of this year, but CD Projekt has decided they need more time on both games. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 have officially been delayed to 2022.

CD Projekt made this announcement in a press release launched on its investor relations website on October 20, 2021. According to the press release, both Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 have been delayed out of the current year on the new consoles. Current-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are now expected to launch in Q1 2022 while current-gen versions of the Witcher are now expected sometime in Q2 2022.

There were rumors that CD Projekt may be preparing a delay of Cyberpunk 2077 for some time. After the disastrously buggy and glitchy launch of Cyberpunk 2077 which forced the company to apologize (and also get removed from PlayStation Store for quite some time), there’s little doubt that CD Projekt is trying to avoid the mistake of rushing the new versions of these games to completion. Meanwhile, while we knew about The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, we didn’t really have a date for it at the time, so its delay to after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 seems sensible.

Either way, both games are set to launch in current-gen optimized forms in the first half of 2022. Stay tuned as we await further details, such as concrete release dates, on both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

