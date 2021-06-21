Cyberpunk 2077 is back on PS Store, but it still stinks on PS4 CD Projekt warned that base PS4 players will still experience 'some performance issues' as Cyberpunk 2077 returns to availability on PSN.

Perhaps one of the most notorious consequences to come out of CD Projekt’s shoddy and shady release of Cyberpunk 2077 was its outright removal from the PlayStation Store. After failing to meet Sony’s standards, suffering a wave of refunds, and a number of other factors, Sony deemed it fit to remove the digital product from its storefront. After many months, Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PS Store today. However, it comes with a caveat from CD Project that basic PS4s will still experience issues in the game.

CD Projekt shared that Cyberpunk 2077 would be returning to the PS Store in a digital format as per a decision posted on its investor relations website allegedly made by Sony Interactive Entertainment. This decision came with some caution to those who might play on a regular PS4.

“Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD PROJEKT RED further works to improve stability across all platforms,” the statement reads. “Playing on PS4 Pro and PS5 will provide the best Cyberpunk 2077 experience on PlayStation.”

CD Projekt's warning about the basic PS4 in Cyberpunk 2077's return to the PS Store suggests it is still a less-than-ideal way to experience the game.

Many will remember the chaos caused when Cyberpunk 2077 first launched back in December 2020. While PCs and next-gen systems like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S experienced some issues (outlined in our modestly kind, but still honest review), PS4 and Xbox One versions came out of the gate in a below average state which was clearly kept under wraps and prompted a wave of refunds. It also prompted the game’s removal from the PS store altogether. Cyberpunk 2077 has had some hefty patches since then, including the just-released 1.23 update.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is technically playable on the PS4, this asterisk would suggest that those playing on it take caution of a less-than-average experience when compared to other editions of the game. It may be worth waiting for a hardware upgrade whether you can get your hands on it or not.