Rainbow Six Extraction's release date may be set for January 2022 Ubisoft may have leaked the new release date for Rainbow Six Extraction in a recent blog post update.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is set to be Ubisoft’s PVE take on Siege’s tactical style of first-person operative-based shooters. It’s been a while since we heard anything new about the game since it was delayed out of 2021 from its original September 2021 launch date. However, it seems Ubisoft may be prepped to announce new dates soon. A recent blog post update may have leaked that the game’s new release date was going to be set in January.

This news came via Ubisoft itself. Apparently, a blog post that originally had the old September release date was updated and then taken down (though it’s still available via the Wayback Machine in its original form). The updated blog post allegedly set the new release date for January 20, 2022 before the post was removed. This would coincide with Ubisoft’s recent decision to delay Rainbow Six Extraction alongside Rider’s Republic back in July. Even at the time, Ubisoft stated that January would be the target month for Extraction’s new release date.

Rainbow Six Extraction takes Rainbow Six Siege’s gunplay and many of its operators and adapts it into a full-length PVE campaign in which players must take on the threat of a deadly biomass that has infected various areas of the world. In addition to featuring Rainbow Six’s tactical gameplay and shooting, many of the operatives from Rainbow Six Siege are returning as playable characters in the game. Ubisoft also has plans to make the game crossplay compatible across all platforms, meaning that no matter what platform you get Rainbow Six Extraction on, you’ll be able to play with friends.

There’s little reason to doubt that the new January 20 date is true, and such as the case, we expect Ubisoft could likely be sharing new details on the game soon. Stay tuned as updates and details become available here at Shacknews.