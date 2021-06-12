Rainbow Six Extraction will feature operators from Rainbow Six Siege
The Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 livestream drops more Rainbow Six Extraction news with playable operators from Rainbow Six Siege.
The Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event started with a focus on the recently renamed Rainbow Six Extraction. One bit of news featured in the segment is the ability to play as operators from Rainbow Six Siege in the upcoming 3-player squad shooter.
Developing...
