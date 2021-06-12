New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Rainbow Six Extraction to feature crossplay between all platforms

Ubisoft's new 3-player co-op shooter will allow for crossplay between PCs and consoles.

Chris Jarrard
1

The world got a fresh glimpse at the newest entry in the Rainbow Six franchise today during Ubisoft Forward E3 2021. Rainbow Six Extraction offers the chance for groups of up to three players to do battle against a new alien threat and will feature operators previously seen in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will support crossplay between the various platforms it will be releasing for.

Rainbow Six Extraction is scheduled to arrive this September 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Stadia.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola