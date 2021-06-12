Rainbow Six Extraction to feature crossplay between all platforms Ubisoft's new 3-player co-op shooter will allow for crossplay between PCs and consoles.

The world got a fresh glimpse at the newest entry in the Rainbow Six franchise today during Ubisoft Forward E3 2021. Rainbow Six Extraction offers the chance for groups of up to three players to do battle against a new alien threat and will feature operators previously seen in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will support crossplay between the various platforms it will be releasing for.

Rainbow Six Extraction is scheduled to arrive this September 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Stadia.

This story is developing...