Weekend Discussion - October 16, 2021

Nintendo decides to make bad choices with Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Price points are steep

Nintendo surprised plenty of us today during the Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct stream event by announcing the price points for annual memberships of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack during the show. The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack annual subscriptionwill see a $30 increase and will include Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles and the upcoming Animal Crossing Paid DLC.

I am not sure who is going to pay for this subscription without Nintendo adding more value and more stability to their online infrastructure. I love N64 and the idea of playing classic N64 titles online with friends sounds awesome but all of my friends would need to have this subscription and Nintendo's online play has not been the best experience for a lot of games.

For Animal Crossing fans this could be a solid deal as the upcoming paid DLC for the game is $24.99 so for about $5 more, those players can snag the DLC and enjoy all the other NSO content as well. There is a Family plan option for $79.99. If you have the friends or family willing to split up the price, you be looking at paying less than the original NSO sub.



I think the main factor that will determine the success of the Expansion Pack will be if Nintendo adds more value through DLC add-ons for their first party games. My fellow staff TJ Denzer mentioned this after the reveal on Twitter as well:

You know what would be a winning move by Nintendo? Add further 1st-party DLCs to the Expansion Pack. Start by making the Smash Ultimate Fighter Passes part of the Expansion Pack. If there's DLC boards for the next Mario Party, make it part of the Expansion Pack. So on, so forth. — 💀TJ Denzer is a fluffy skeleton💀 (@JohnnyChugs) October 15, 2021

We put up a poll asking our Twitter followers if they would pay for the new expansion and the results are not what Nintendo would want to see.

Will you be paying $49.99 for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription? — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 15, 2021

We have seen Microsoft and Sony change directions when it comes to their online services in the past after vocal backlash from gaming communities so there is a chance that things could change but with a release date only two weeks away, I would be surprised if that happens.

Will you be purchasing the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

I finally got around to listening to the new Jungle album and it's honestly been on repeat since. There's several videos for key tracks that have dropped as well that I recommend checking out if you like seeing a diverse pool of dancers expressing themselves in visually captivating settings. I think the group has definitely hit a solid groove that they should stay with.



Loose Ones

