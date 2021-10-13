New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Rise Steam demo launches & features rewards for the full game

In preparation for its PC release early next year, Monster Hunter Rise has a new Steam demo and there will be rewards in the full game for completing it.
TJ Denzer
1

Capcom is putting much of its effort into prepping Monster Hunter Rise for launch on PC early in 2022, as well as the Daybreak expansion that will come to all versions of the game, but there’s still plenty of time on the way there. Fortunately, if you want to pass it, Capcom just released a PC demo on Steam to give players a taste of Monster Hunter Rise’s action. It’s available now and if you play it before launch, there will be a reward waiting for you Monster Hunter Rise comes out on PC in full.

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter Rise PC demo on Steam via the Monster Hunter Twitter on October 13, 2021. As of the same day, there is a demo available on the Monster Hunter Rise Steam page. The following quests will be available in the demo.

  • Basic Training Quest (Tutorial)
  • Wyvern Riding Training Quest (Tutorial)
  • Slay a Great Izuchi (Beginner)
  • Slay a Mizutsune (Intermediate)
  • Slay Magnamalo (Advanced)

All 14 weapons of Monster Hunter Rise will be available in the demo, as well as the graphical enhancements that have been teased since its January 2022 release date announcement. What’s more, players that get in on the demo and complete it will be able to enjoy a reward package when the full game comes out. You don’t even need to finish all the quests. You only need to play the demo to get the Demo Player Bonus Item Pack, which includes 20 Mega Potions, 5 Pitfall Traps, 10 Energy Drinks, 5 Mega Demondrugs, and 5 Mega Armorskins. Pitfall traps are crucial to capturing monsters and Demondrug and Armorskin potions provide extra attack and defense power respectively, so the pack is full of useful goodies for the aspiring hunter’s inventory.

 Monster Hunter Rise was a high point of the Nintendo Switch’s library in 2021 and a Game of the Year contender. With that in mind, there’s plenty to look forward to in terms of playing on PC, especially with the Sunbreak expansion coming in Summer 2022. Get in on the PC demo now and try your hand at the hunt ahead of the launch.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

