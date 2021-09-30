Monster Hunter Rise PC release date set for January 2022 Following up on its previous promise to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PC, Capcom now has a release date for it in January 2022 and a demo this October.

Monster Hunter Rise was a pretty stellar release for the Nintendo Switch early in 2021 and it still stands a good chance of being the best Nintendo Switch game of the year. That said, one thing many have likely been waiting on was the promise that it would come to PC as well. Finally, PC Monster Hunter fans have a date to keep. Capcom followed up on that promise and announced that not only will Monster Hunter Rise be coming to PC via Steam in January 2022, but there’s a demo on the way this coming October.

Capcom announced the release date for Monster Hunter Rise on PC during its Tokyo Game Show 2021 online presentation on September 30, 2021. On January 12, 2022, Monster Hunter Rise will come to PC via Steam and pre-orders are available for the game now. With the game will come all of the updates that have been released so far on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, plus options for an uncapped frame rate and 4K and 21:9 ultra-wide support with upgraded high-res textures to boot.

That wasn’t all, Capcom also announced that the PC version of the Monster Hunter Rise would be getting a demo to give it a try very shortly. From October 13, 2021 onward, players can jump in and get a taste of the action in a small session of the game. Also, in Summer 2022, the recently announced Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion will launch simultaneously on Nintendo Switch and PC. That means no waiting for PC players when the wealth of new content comes out.

Monster Hunter Rise is still easily in the running for best Nintendo Switch game of 2021 for all of the action it packed into the portable console. This coming January, PC players can look forward to seeing what the excitement has been about. Stay tuned for more news and updates on both Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak Expansion, right here at Shacknews.