Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule and exhibitors revealed The schedule for the Tokyo Game Show 2021 has been revealed as have the numerous exhibitors that will be at the event.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be an online event this year where viewers can tune in to see some special keynotes and other exciting announcements. Ahead of its September start date, the TGS 2021 schedule has been revealed, along with the exhibitors that will be taking part in the four-days of streamed content.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule has been revealed and is set to begin on September 29 and finish on October 2. There are currently 46 programs being streamed across the four day event, with the official press release highlighting that 36 are Official Exhibitor Programs. You can see the schedule below, but keep in mind the time table is utilizing Japan Standard Time.

There are a lot of high profile streams taking place during the event including the likes of SNK, Microsoft, Konami, Capcom, Square Enix, Sega/Atlas, Tencent Games, Ubisoft and many more. We've converted the above JST time into PT for your convenience.

Day 1: Wednesday, September 29 / 30

TGS2021 Online Opening – 6:00 p.m. PT

Keynote – 7:00 p.m. PT

Gamera Game – 8:00 p.m. PT

SNK – 9:00 p.m. PT

SK Telecom – 12:00 a.m. PT

Team Madness Game 1:00 a.m. PT

Microsoft – 2:00 a.m. PT

Konami – 3:00 a.m. PT

Spike Chunsoft – 4:00 a.m. PT

D3Publisher – 5:00 a.m. PT

Capcom – 6:00 a.m. PT

IzanagiGames – 7:00 a.m. PT

Day 2: Thursday, September 30 / October 1

Official Program – 6:00 p.m. PT

Sense of Wonder Night 2021 (SOWN 2021) – 7:00 p.m. PT

NTT e-Sports – 12:00 a.m. PT

Happinet – 1:00 a.m. PT

505 Games – 2:00 a.m. PT

Square Enix – 3:00 a.m. PT

Bandai Namco Entertainment – 4:00 a.m. PT

Level 5 – 5:00 a.m. PT

Sega / Atlas – 6:00 a.m. PT

Day 3: Friday, October 1 / 2

Official Program – 5:00 p.m. PT

Happinet – 6:00 p.m. PT

Tencent Games – 8:00 p.m. PT

Lilith Games – 10:00 p.m. PT

GungHo Online Entertainment – 12:00 a.m. PT

Japan Game Awards 2021 – 2:00 a.m. PT

Koei Tecmo Games – 4:00 a.m. PT

Konami – 6:00 a.m. PT

DMM Games – 7:00 a.m. PT

Day 4: Saturday, October 2 / 3

Official Program – 6:00 p.m. PT

S-Game – 7:00 p.m. PT

Japan Electronics College – 8:00 p.m. PT

Arc System Works – 9:00 p.m. PT

110 Industries – 11:00 p.m. PT

NC – 12:00 a.m. PT

GungHo Online Entertainment – 1:00 a.m. PT

Ubisoft – 2:00 a.m. PT

AKRacing – 3:00 a.m. PT

Wright Flyer Studios – 4:00 a.m. PT

miHoYo – 5:00 a.m. PT

fingger – 6:00 a.m. PT

Gransaga – 7:00 a.m. PT

TGS2021 Online Ending – 8:00 a.m. PT

In order to take the online experience to a new level, there will be a Free Trial Play that will allow fans to try out trial versions of new titles. This will be available through the TGSVR2021 platform which will also serve as a means for players to visit the show in a virtual space. The platform will also host the Tokyo Game Music Fes which will be a concert of game music.

For more information on Tokyo Game Show 2021, head on over to the official website. The site offers more info on the free trials, the keynote and organizer programs, as well as the merchandise viewers can pick up. You can also keep it locked to Shacknews as we’ll be covering the hottest announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2021.