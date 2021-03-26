How to capture monsters - Monster Hunter Rise Start capturing monsters in Monster Hunter Rise to increase your rewards.

As any seasoned hunter will tell you, capturing monsters takes more skill and is more rewarding than killing monsters in Monster Hunter Rise. For those just joining the franchise or those returning after a hiatus, becoming acquainted with how to capture monsters is going be a key learning experience. By knowing what to look for when hunting a monster, you can begin to understand exactly the right time to trap and capture your prey.

How to capture monsters

Before you start capturing monsters, you will need to craft Shock Traps or Pitfall Traps and Tranq Bombs. These are the three main items that allow you to trap a monster, earning you bonus rewards. Without them, you’ll just have to slay your prey.

Get the monster into a weakened state, place a trap, and then hit it with Tranq Bombs to capture it.

As for actually capturing a monster, you must first damage it enough so that it is weakened. Depending on the task you’re doing, a Village quest or a Hub quest, the amount of damage you need to do can vary wildly. What you’re looking for is either a blue icon on the map over the icon of the monster you’re hunting or some physical change in how the monster is moving. Most creatures will begin to limp and struggle to fight as they become trappable.

When the monster is able to be trapped, it may begin to flee. At this point you can either put a Shock or Pitfall Trap down in its path or go to wherever its destination might be and place a trap there. When the monster activates the trap, immediately throw two Tranq Bombs at the monster’s face to put it to sleep. If done correctly, the monster will be tranquilized and captured in your trap, ending the hunt.

Trapping or capturing monsters in Monster Hunter Rise gets easier the more you do it. The trick is to learn how each monster moves and keep an eye out for any telltale signs that it's getting weaker, this is especially important if the little icon doesn't appear on the map.