2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 16, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is a long one. If this takes Simon over an hour, I cannot even begin to imagine how I would tackle this.

Might be time to rewatch some Watchmen

I really do hope that we never encounter advanced alien life that wants to wipe us out. There's no way we'd work together.

Colt tries to explain what's going on

Have you played Deathloop yet?

The US measuring system is insane

This message brought to you by the rest of the world.

I didn't realize research consists of watching TikToks

Oh and listening to some podcasts.

Loop Daddy lays out some rules for living

Be kind and spread the love, baby.

I hear that saying his name three times in the mirror summons him

Alternatively, so does being a criminal.

I remember having 8am classes at uni

Having to sit in a lecture hall for a subject I wasn't interested in was tough.

Sometimes glitches can be good

It's always great when a game breaks in a funny way.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for your consideration. I love his little ginger stripes!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola