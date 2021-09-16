Evening Reading - September 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- SkateBIRD review: Crash and bird
- Lost Judgement review: Patchy procedural
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania hands-on preview: Polished monkey
- Gamedec review: Cyberpunk P.I.
- God of War Ragnarok is the last game of the Norse saga due to time concerns
- Nintendo may be revealing a new Switch controller in the near future
- Valheim Hearth and Home Update adds new build pieces and furniture
- MassMutual fined $4.75 million for failing to supervise GME maven Keith 'TheRoaringKitty' Gill
- Discord tops $15 billion valuation after $500 million funding round
- Rolls-Royce all-electric aircraft completes first test flight
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This is a long one. If this takes Simon over an hour, I cannot even begin to imagine how I would tackle this.
Might be time to rewatch some Watchmen
Welp, this just messed up my whole day so; ENJOI pic.twitter.com/vfYIKFJJvT— B. Dave Walters: I Say Words About Things (@BDaveWalters) September 15, 2021
I really do hope that we never encounter advanced alien life that wants to wipe us out. There's no way we'd work together.
Colt tries to explain what's going on
Colt every few minutes pic.twitter.com/UzTSkBeq6u— Roger Pokorny (@rogformer) September 16, 2021
Have you played Deathloop yet?
The US measuring system is insane
September 16, 2021
This message brought to you by the rest of the world.
I didn't realize research consists of watching TikToks
LMAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/rHwQBcW93I— Kiwi 🥝✨ (@kiwionthesticks) September 16, 2021
Oh and listening to some podcasts.
Loop Daddy lays out some rules for living
This honestly just brought a tear to my eye. I’ve never heard something so simple and so sweet. I never met you @marcrebillet but I fkn love u man pic.twitter.com/josu753uyf— Wüki $WUX 🍄 (@Wuki) September 16, 2021
Be kind and spread the love, baby.
I hear that saying his name three times in the mirror summons him
goodmorning everyone pic.twitter.com/hYv7iwWu6O— SpaceDavid 💫 (@SpaceyDavid_) September 15, 2021
Alternatively, so does being a criminal.
I remember having 8am classes at uni
Yo 😂 pic.twitter.com/u9R0fFq3r9— Uncle Derrick (@derrickdmv) September 16, 2021
Having to sit in a lecture hall for a subject I wasn't interested in was tough.
Sometimes glitches can be good
This is certainly a bug but man does NBA 2K22 accidentally create some good comedy pic.twitter.com/v6vYb8HEJ6— Christian Antonio (@ImCAntonio) September 16, 2021
It's always great when a game breaks in a funny way.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a photo of Rad for your consideration. I love his little ginger stripes!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
