Evening Reading - September 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is a long one. If this takes Simon over an hour, I cannot even begin to imagine how I would tackle this.

Might be time to rewatch some Watchmen

Welp, this just messed up my whole day so; ENJOI pic.twitter.com/vfYIKFJJvT — B. Dave Walters: I Say Words About Things (@BDaveWalters) September 15, 2021

I really do hope that we never encounter advanced alien life that wants to wipe us out. There's no way we'd work together.

Colt tries to explain what's going on

Colt every few minutes pic.twitter.com/UzTSkBeq6u — Roger Pokorny (@rogformer) September 16, 2021

Have you played Deathloop yet?

The US measuring system is insane

This message brought to you by the rest of the world.

I didn't realize research consists of watching TikToks

Oh and listening to some podcasts.

Loop Daddy lays out some rules for living

This honestly just brought a tear to my eye. I’ve never heard something so simple and so sweet. I never met you @marcrebillet but I fkn love u man pic.twitter.com/josu753uyf — Wüki $WUX 🍄 (@Wuki) September 16, 2021

Be kind and spread the love, baby.

I hear that saying his name three times in the mirror summons him

Alternatively, so does being a criminal.

I remember having 8am classes at uni

Having to sit in a lecture hall for a subject I wasn't interested in was tough.

Sometimes glitches can be good

This is certainly a bug but man does NBA 2K22 accidentally create some good comedy pic.twitter.com/v6vYb8HEJ6 — Christian Antonio (@ImCAntonio) September 16, 2021

It's always great when a game breaks in a funny way.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for your consideration. I love his little ginger stripes!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.