Valheim Hearth and Home Update adds new build pieces and furniture The latest content update for Valheim is live now on Steam.

Valheim saw some huge success when it first entered Steam Early Access at the beginning of the year. In the months since, developer Iron Gate Studio has worked to improve the experience for players with bug fixes and updates. The latest major expansion for Valheim, Hearth and Home, is live now and brings a slew of new mechanics, items, and weapons.

Iron Gate Studio announced Hearth and Home as the first major expansion to Valheim back in late August. Today, the developer made a post on Steam to announce that the update was here. The Hearth and Home update adds new build pieces, giving players more options when building their base. It also adds the ability for players to name their pets.

The name of the update is Hearth & Home, which means that the cooking and the building got a bit of extra attention. For all the builders out there we have added a whole bunch of new build pieces and furniture, ranging everywhere from sturdy shingle roofs to a mighty stone throne.

Iron Gate Studio took community feedback into consideration when putting together the Hearth and Home update. Players will now be able to share map data with other vikings on their server. There are also new seeds that can be used to plant trees. Lastly, there is now a way to destroy unwanted items, thanks to the obliterator.

Despite announcing a lot of the new features available in Valheim’s Hearth and Home update, Iron Gate Studio teases that there are some surprises that players will have to go out and discover. “Not even Odin has spied some of the new features being added with the update, including something dark and mysterious that seems to spread across the plains… Brave vikings should go and find out for themselves!

With the game’s Hearth and Home Update out now, stick with Shacknews as we continue to report on everything happening with Valheim.