Haul-A-Quin in Karl's Bay - Deathloop Find the Haul-A-Quin's head and power it with a battery in Karl's Bay for a special reward in Deathloop.

The Haul-A-Quin in Karl’s Bay in Deathloop is another one of Charlie’s mad creations. Working out what to do with this odd vendor is a bit of a puzzle, especially early on in the game. For those that want to collect everything on offer, figuring out what to do with the Haul-A-Quin, where to get a battery in Karl’s Bay, and where to find the Haul-A-Quin head are going to be questions worth answering. So let's get to fixing the Haul-A-Quin.

Fix the Haul-A-Quin in Karl’s Bay

Right near Colt’s tunnel in Karl’s Bay is a vendor called the Haul-A-Quin. This thing is missing its head and is powered by a battery. To actually power it up and fix it requires a bit of work, as it needs a battery, which can be found around Karl’s Bay if you know where to look or can be ordered from the Gideon delivery booth. But first, you must get its head.

Make sure Harriet doesn't lower Amador into the gas. If he dies, you will need to restart.

Visit Karl’s Bay in the Morning and defeat Harriet, ensuring that Amador survives. To do this, you can just go in loud, being mindful not to kill Amador yourself. The only way he dies is if he’s shot or if Harriet lowers him into the poisonous gas, which happens if you take too long to kill her. However, if you make some noise when you go in, she’ll step away from the controls and focus on you. With Harriet dead, check that Amador is still hanging on to the crane – if he’s in the gas, you’ll need to restart.

Take a battery to the Haul-A-Quin vendor and slot it in to receive a weapon trinket.

At this point, take a moment to slot a battery into the Haul-A-Quin. To get a battery, find a turret and take the battery out. There is one by the shoreline beside the Fathoms of Lament building. Alternatively, you can order one using Gideon Fry’s delivery booth. If you order it in the Morning, it will be there in the Afternoon.

Go back to base and wait until the Afternoon (Karl’s Bay is locked at Noon). When you enter, go and find the building called Big Smiley, inside will be Amador. Leave him alone or kill him, but grab the Haul-A-Quin head off the table and take it to the Haul-A-Quin.

Fixing the Haul-A-Quin will reward you with a character trinket.

Now, you can either put the head on the Haul-A-Quin (if you’ve already put a battery in) or go and get a battery. If you ordered a battery, go and get it from the delivery booth or go and find a turret. Power up the Haul-A-Quin with the battery to get a random purple weapon trinket. Then, put the head on the Haul-A-Quin to get a random purple character trinket. This is a good way to flesh out your collection of gear or give yourself some more Residuum.

Solving the Haul-A-Quin puzzle in Karl’s Bay requires tracking down its head and a battery, which requires saving Amador. With the puzzle solved, you can move on to working out other secrets, like the glyph safe below Aleksis’ mansion. Check out the Shacknews Deathloop Guides for more help solving the mysteries of Blackreef.