The Yerhva Queen of Riddles - Deathloop Learn the answers to the Yerhva Queen of Riddles questions in Karl's Bay in Deathloop.

The Yerhva Queen of Riddles in Karl’s Bay is one of Charlie’s many games in Deathloop. This game, which is found in a building near Colt’s tunnels, asks players to answer 10 questions correctly. While it does provide multiple choice, if you’ve not found all the clues and documents, knowing the answers can be tough.

The Yerhva Queen of Riddles answers

The Queen of Riddles (also called The Yerhva), is found in Karl’s Bay, in a small building by Colt’s tunnel. The game will ask you ten questions in a random order that you will need to answer correctly. While the answers always correspond to the same number, we’ve taken the liberty of writing out each question and its answer below – so that you can learn more about the history of Blackreef. Take a moment to check out the Haul-A-Quin while you're in Karl's Bay.

The answers to these questions are found throughout Blackreef in cassettes and other documents.

For those that want to work it out themselves, there are clues dotted around all of Blackreef. These clues are in the form of cassettes and notes, so you will need to do a lot of reading and searching. The best way is to use this cheat sheet. Here are the questions and answers, in no particular order:

Q: The wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harnessed to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our trinkets and slabs? A: Dr. Wenjie Evans personally engineered each one.

Q: Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts? A: The Great Beyond.

Q: Beyond AEON’s arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, reawakening her from slumber? A: Colt Vahn and Egor Serling, on a voyage of discovery.

Q: AEON graces this island as kaleidoscopic jewels upon the neck of the world’s greatest beauty. What seeks the Program? A: The advancement of human potentiality and enlightenment.

Q: Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name? A: Costal coral formations.

Q: The Bay, the Rock, and labyrinthine Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that décor belies their history. From whence came the peculiar names that grace them? A: They date back to a lost fishing colony.

Q: Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island’s myriad other artistic pursuits? A: The nose, chin, and eyes of Charlie Montague.

Q: From what seed did AEON spring? A: The shared ambitions of Harriet Morse, Egor Serling, and Dr. Wenjie Evans.

Q: Karl’s Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as the mysterious Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON’s arrival? A: A military air base.

Q: Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise? A: Operation Horizon.

The reward for answering all of the Yerhva Queen of Riddles questions correctly is knowledge. Charlie will fill you in on some of the details of Blackreef, and that’s it. There’s no great weapon reward, like there is for his Fathoms of Lament or Moxie challenge. With that quiz out of the way, check out the Shacknews Deathloop strategy guide for more help with other mysteries of Deathloop.