Destiny 2 players get their first look at Savathun in The Witch Queen teaser It seems like Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion could play a big role in the August Showcase with this reveal.

Savathun… It’s a name that has traveled only in whispers of the Destiny universe’s lore for many years now. It’s a great evil that Bungie has threatened to unleash upon players for quite some time in an upcoming expansion too. Soon enough, we’re going to learn a lot more about her and everything else that’s coming in the future of Destiny 2, but perhaps more importantly, players just got their first look at the mysterious and deadly Witch Queen herself in the latest teaser leading up to the livestream Showcase event.

Bungie shared a look at Savathun, the Witch Queen, on August 23, 2021 via Twitter on the day right before the Destiny 2 Showcase. We already knew we were set to see the new Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, along with the return of the Awoken Queen, Mara Sov. However, the Destiny 2 Showcase set for August 24 is also going to host a full reveal of the upcoming Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion. With that, we got a look at Savathun for the first time in the many years she’s been in the game’s lore.

Discover what lies ahead.



Destiny 2 Showcase Event // Aug 24 @ 9AM PThttps://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/XMYkrT2F7b — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 23, 2021

It’s a big deal to see Savathun in all of her prickly glory. The Witch Queen has promised to be one of the most dangerous forces in the galaxy with many forces serving her will, whim, and the very idea of her being. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was delayed for quite a while as Bungie dealt with COVID-19 pandemic issues, but after quite some silence about the expansion, it seems the studio is finally ready to show all alongside this upcoming season.

It won’t be long before we get to see everything - the Season of the Lost and The Witch Queen reveal - on the August 24 Destiny 2 Showcase. For everything that shows up there and all of your Destiny 2 needs, stay tuned right here at Shacknews.