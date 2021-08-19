Watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal livestream here See how history will unfold with the Call of Duty: Vanguard livestream.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal is schedule to happen today. Players have been expecting more information on what lies ahead for Call of Duty, and they’re going to get it in a special in-game event. If you can’t get into the game to see, you can watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard in our livestream below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal livestream

The Call of Duty: Vanguard event is set to take place on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET inside Call of Duty: Warzone. The special event is called Battle of Verdansk and will purportedly have all squads working together.

The official announcement of the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal makes mention of intel from the frontline, “A new kind of weapon inbound to this location. We haven’t had eyes on it, but we know it’s bigger than anything we’ve seen before.” It seems as though the team is working to bring live events to Call of Duty games as a way of keeping players in-game as opposed to delivering reveals through an external medium like a YouTube video.

While players will be looking to see what’s new, there is also another in-game event happening at the same time as the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal. Those that play in any playlist between 9:30 a.m. and 10:29 a.m. PT will be able to take advantage of a limited-time Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event right before the main event.

In the wake of everything those developers at Activision Blizzard have gone through and continue to experience, we want to again acknowledge the situation. As a show of respect to the employees, we would like to take a moment to repost their demands that they made public prior to their walkout. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The #ActiBlizzWalkout organizers are encouraging people to signal boost the hashtag as a sign of solidarity while using a 💙 emoji. They also support donations to the following charities:



@BlackGirlsCode

@WithoutViolence

@GirlsWhoCode

@RAINN

@wia_animation @GETWIGI pic.twitter.com/FtsbGARUsd — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2021

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal is no doubt going to be an interesting moment in gaming. It’s a big deal to have this kind of reveal take place within a Call of Duty game, and if it goes well, it could become a staple in the franchise. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on Call of Duty: Vanguard as well as the latest on the situation at Activision Blizzard.