Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal will happen alongside Warzone event As Call of Duty braces for its future with Vanguard, there's also apparently something happening in the present over in Warzone.

Call of Duty fans may be wondering where they'll watch Thursday's big reveal event for the franchise's next annual iteration. Should they watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event from YouTube? From Twitch? How about from Call of Duty: Warzone? Activision has a special Warzone event lined up this Thursday, one that's set to begin at the same time as the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal stream.

Here's the message from the Call of Duty website:

INITIAL ORDERS – PREPARE FOR BATTLE ON 19 AUGUST, 1030 HOURS PST, ARRIVE EARLY FOR BOOSTED EXPERIENCE OPPORTUNITIES Attention Operators. We need all squads on deck for a joint operation at 1030 PST on August 19. The location is Verdansk, within the warzone. Intel from the frontline has revealed a new kind of weapon inbound to this location. We haven't had eyes on it, but we know it's bigger than anything we've seen before. Be ready to squad up, intercept, and neutralize the target. This is likely to be a coordinated fight with all squads working together to get the job done. Rally the troops, and check back here for further intel soon.

"Further intel" will come over the next few days, as that blog post is expected to be updated on Wednesday with more information. Here's what's known so far. A Call of Duty: Warzone event will begin at the exact same time as the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal. The Vanguard reveal can be seen from within Warzone, but there also looks to be in-game action happening concurrently. On top of that, those who arrive early may have an opportunity for some bonuses.

The Vanguard reveal is coming right on the heels of Warzone's Season Five. While there should be a lot to be excited about in the future, it doesn't look like Activision wants to overlook the present. Keep it here on Shacknews, as we continue to cover what's happening in the world of Call of Duty and come back Thursday for everything from the Vanguard reveal.