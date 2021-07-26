Mortal Kombat 11 has crossed over 12 million units sold worldwide Since its original launch in March 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 has sold over 12 million units in all forms, pushing the franchise past 73 million overall.

Mortal Kombat 11 may pretty much be wrapped up, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t left its mark. The base game was an excellent offering of kombatants, blood, gore, and fighting glory, and the DLC in the time since has just upped the ante time and time again. It’s done well enough that NetherRealm Studios just took a late victory lap to share that Mortal Kombat 11 has sold over 12 million units worldwide in all forms since its original launch.

Mortal Kombat 11’s impressive milestone was shared in a press release on July 26, 2021, as well as by NetherRealm lead Ed Boon on his personal Twitter. To date, Mortal Kombat 11 has put up over 12 million units. That includes the base game on all platforms, as well as the Ultimate edition, which includes a wealth of DLC like the characters and story extension in Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath. Moreover, Mortal Kombat 11 still has its place as a competitive game in the upcoming EVO 2021 Online, which no doubt continues to aid its sales.

As Mortal Kombat 11 passes 12 million games sold & pushes the MK franchise over 73 million console games...



...we wanted to send a massive THANK YOU to all the support Mortal Kombat fans have given us over the years. It means EVERYTHING to us. ❤️https://t.co/zbedUjt7Ip pic.twitter.com/nENSANWXqL — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 26, 2021

The 12 million wasn’t the only thing NetherRealm had to celebrate. With its 12 million unit milestone, Mortal Kombat 11 has pushed the whole franchise past 73 million units sold since the first game came out. Meanwhile, the Mortal Kombat Mobile tie-in game has landed over 138 million downloads as well. All across the board MK11 has proven to be quite the boon for the series, even despite the fact that the studio closed the curtain on further DLC with Rain, Mileena, and Rambo. With NetherRealm having confirmed that it’s moving into its next project, most seem certain that the studio is heading back to the DC universe for something like a possible Injustice 3.

With that said, Mortal Kombat 11 most certain pulled its weight for the franchise. We wholly expect that there will be a time for Mortal Kombat 12 in the future, even if the prospect is probably distant.