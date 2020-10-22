New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rambo draws first blood in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate trailer

John Rambo has faced worse than the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. If today's trailer is any indication, those fighters don't stand a chance.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It was assumed that with Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath, the DLC train for NetherRealm's latest fighter had come to an end. But nothing is over! Nothing! Last week, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate brought down the Rain with a fresh gameplay trailer for the first of its latest DLC fighters. Today came time to unleash the Vietnam War veteran Rambo, as NetherRealm showed off what the fan-favorite character could do.

The first thing to note is that, as confirmed by series co-creator Ed Boon, Rambo is indeed fully voiced by actor Sylvester Stallone. The trailer shows that he's fully true to the big-screen character, as he's armed to the teeth with machine guns, grenades, claymores, arrows, and his big Bowie knife. He also brings his knowledge of the battlefield to the table, able to trip up fighters with a variety of traps. Rambo's Fatality is likewise to true to his film incarnation, as he uses his knife to send his opponent into a deadly trap before literally ripping the opponent's throat out.

Rambo will be one of the fighters included in Mortal Kombat 11's upcoming Kombat Pack 2, which will also feature Mileena and the aforementioned Rain. While Kombat Pack 2 will be sold separately for current MK11 owners, it'll be included in the full Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate package, which is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Those who already own MK11 will receive a series of free upgrades for their version of the game, as well as the option to take their version to the new consoles. Just note that Kombat Pack 2 will be available a la carte for $14.99 USD.

Only one DLC fighter remains, so expect to see a similar trailer for Mileena at some point over the next few weeks. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest. Mortal Kombat 11's Kombat Pack 2, along with the full Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate package, will arrive on November 17.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

